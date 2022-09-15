Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / ViaDerma Successfully Completes Quality Control Testing of its New Vitastem Products

ViaDerma Successfully Completes Quality Control Testing of its New Vitastem Products

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

The first shipment of the new products has been received and online sales will resume

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ViaDerma, Inc., (“Company”) (OTC Pink: VDRM) announces the successful completion of its internal quality control testing for their new Vitastem products. The Company implemented the testing as an additional precautionary safeguard since both products, Vitastem and Vitastem Ultra are using new formulations. The initial shipment of the new products has been received by ViaDerma allowing the Company to resume their online product sales.

The new and improved Vitastem and Vitastem Ultra are FDA-registered drugs and are among the strongest and most effective topical antibiotics available on the market. Vitastem kills all harmful Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria that have been available for testing (bacteria that is associated with acne, cuts, scrapes, burns, and secondary infections associated with psoriasis and eczema). Vitastem Ultra uses bacitracin as the active ingredient and the new formula is clear and colorless compared to the brownish color of the original (which has tetracycline as the active ingredient), so it will not stain the skin, fingernails, toenails, or anywhere else it is applied. Both Vitastem and Vitastem Ultra work similarly and provide the same great results. The new formulation with bacitracin provides an alternative for consumers who are allergic or resistant to one or the other.

President and CEO, Dr. Chris Otiko said, “As expected, the testing was successful which now allows us to confidently move forward with our new products. Having the products back in stock not only puts us in the position to restart our online sales, but also opens the door for us to resume discussions for pending purchase orders we had been working on for some time.

Dr. Otiko also said, “We anticipate filing our second quarter financial report with OTC Markets within the next few days. The delay was due to some missing information which we expect will be resolved very shortly.”

About ViaDerma, Inc.
ViaDerma, Inc. (OTC: VDRM) is a publicly traded specialty pharmaceutical company committed to bringing new products to market and licensing its innovative technology to current leaders in the pharmaceutical industry in a wide variety of therapeutic areas. For more information, visit: www.viadermalicensing.com

Any forecast of future performance is a “forward looking statement” under securities laws. Such statements are included to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management’s beliefs and opinions with respect to the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor among many in evaluating an investment.

Contact information:
Investor Relations
Email:  info@viadermalicensing.com
Phone: 310-734-6111
Follow us on Twitter: ViaDerma Official @viaderma
Like us on Facebook: ViaDerma-VDRM @viadermapharma

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.