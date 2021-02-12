Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Viant Technology Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Viant Technology Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 18 mins ago

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) today announced the closing of its initial public offering and full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase an additional 1,500,000 shares of Class A common stock from existing stockholders.

Viant Technology sold 10,000,000 shares of Class A common stock and existing stockholders sold 1,500,000 shares of Class A common stock, including the shares sold upon exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares, at a price to the public of $25.00 per share. The Company did not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the selling stockholders.

Viant Technology’s shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 under the ticker symbol “DSP.”

BofA Securities and UBS Investment Bank acted as book-running managers for the offering. Canaccord Genuity, JMP Securities, Needham & Company and Raymond James acted as co-managers for the offering.

This offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, or via email: [email protected]; or UBS Investment Bank, Attn: Prospectus Department, 25th Floor, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019, by calling 1-888-827-7275, or by email at [email protected]

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 9, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Viant

Viant® is a leading people-based advertising software company that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy and measure their advertising across most channels. Its self-service DSP for omnichannel advertising, Adelphic®, provides the ability to execute programmatic advertising campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards.

Source: Viant Technology

Press Contact:
Jon Schulz
[email protected]
313.850.4803

Investor Contact:
The Blueshirt Group
Nicole Borsje
Maili Bergman
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.