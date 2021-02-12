Viant Technology Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) today announced the closing of its initial public offering and full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase an additional 1,500,000 shares of Class A common stock from existing stockholders.

Viant Technology sold 10,000,000 shares of Class A common stock and existing stockholders sold 1,500,000 shares of Class A common stock, including the shares sold upon exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares, at a price to the public of $25.00 per share. The Company did not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the selling stockholders.

Viant Technology’s shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 under the ticker symbol “DSP.”

BofA Securities and UBS Investment Bank acted as book-running managers for the offering. Canaccord Genuity, JMP Securities, Needham & Company and Raymond James acted as co-managers for the offering.

This offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, or via email: [email protected]; or UBS Investment Bank, Attn: Prospectus Department, 25th Floor, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019, by calling 1-888-827-7275, or by email at [email protected]

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 9, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Viant

Viant® is a leading people-based advertising software company that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy and measure their advertising across most channels. Its self-service DSP for omnichannel advertising, Adelphic®, provides the ability to execute programmatic advertising campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards.

