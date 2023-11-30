Prominent vibration sensor market players include Valmet, Honeywell International Inc., Baumer Ltd, Baker Hughes Company, Safran Colibrys SA, Seiko Epson Corporation, NTT Corporation, Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd., Fujitsu Limited, and Koyo Electronics Co. Ltd.

New York, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global vibration sensor market size is estimated to attain at ~8% CAGR from 2024 to 2036. The market is expected to garner a revenue of USD 5 billion by the end of 2036, up from a revenue of ~USD 2 billion in the year 2023.Vibration sensors play a crucial role in industrial automation by monitoring the health and performance of machinery. They help in detecting abnormal vibrations, which can be indicative of mechanical issues or potential failures. The emphasis on predictive maintenance in industries has increased the demand for vibration sensors, as they enable proactive monitoring and help prevent unexpected downtime. Ongoing advancements in sensor technology, including improvements in sensitivity, accuracy, and miniaturization, are driving innovation in the vibration sensor market. These advancements lead to more reliable and efficient sensors, expanding their application areas.

Vibration sensors are integral components of the Internet of Things (IoT) and Industry 4.0 initiatives. The manufacturing sector led the integration efforts, with 40% of manufacturing facilities incorporating vibration sensors into their broader Industry 4.0 initiatives. By connecting vibration sensors to IoT platforms, businesses can access real-time data, enabling better decision-making, condition monitoring, and performance optimization. The aerospace and defense sector utilizes vibration sensors for structural health monitoring of aircraft, spacecraft, and military vehicles. These sensors help in detecting potential structural issues and ensuring the safety and reliability of aerospace systems.

Increasing Switch from Preventive to Predictive Maintenance across the Globe to Boost Market Growth

Owing to the advantages, it provides, predictive maintenance is quickly gaining acceptance in the worldwide manufacturing sector. It is being used extensively, particularly in capital-intensive industries like the automobile and oil and gas sectors. The state of machinery and equipment can be monitored using a variety of predictive maintenance tools and procedures to spot wear and other failure signs. As a result, the shift from preventive to predictive maintenance has a big impact on the market for vibration sensor. The development of sensor technologies has been accelerating. Around the world, the use of cutting-edge sensor like wireless sensor, fiber-optic sensor, and micro-electro-mechanical system (MEMS) sensor is rising steadily. Most monitoring applications use sensor that can withstand harsh weather conditions. In order to provide reliable data, numerous sensors are deployed in wireless sensor networks. Therefore, the market for vibration sensor has a chance to grow as a result of the utilization of these cutting-edge sensor technologies. The automotive sector, in its relentless pursuit of safety and innovation, has emerged as a significant contributor to the growth of the vibration sensor market. According to a report, the integration of vibration sensors in the automotive industry is surging, driven by the demand for Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS). The report suggests that the global sales for automotive sensors, including vibration sensors, are expected to reach USD 55 billion by 2028.

Vibration Sensor Market: Regional Overview

The market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Industrial Automation and Predictive Maintenance to Drive the Market Growth in North America Region

The vibration sensor market in North America region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2036. The automobile industry is extensively using vibration sensor, which is driving the market growth in the region. As per a survey, 75% of Americans said they had access to a personal vehicle as of March 2023, and another 20% said they had use of a work or family vehicle. The nation’s high demand for automobiles supports a thriving automotive industry. Along with having businesses like the Canadian National Railway, Kansas City Southern Railway, and Norfolk Southern Railway, the region also has some of the world’s biggest rail networks. As a result, the market’s expansion is driven by the demand for the products in applications like rail asset management. Additionally, it is predicted that a surge in product demand for consumer electronics applications will promote regional market expansion. The industrial landscape is undergoing a transformative shift driven by the relentless march of industrial automation. Vibration sensors play a pivotal role in this evolution, serving as the frontline guardians of machinery health. Sensor sensitivity is a critical factor in ensuring accurate and reliable vibration measurements. Advanced vibration sensors are designed to detect even subtle vibrations, allowing for early detection of potential issues in machinery. Miniaturization, on the other hand, enables the integration of sensors into compact spaces without compromising functionality.

Rapid Urbanization and Infrastructure Development to Propel the Growth in the Asia Pacific Region

The Asia Pacific vibration sensor market is estimated to garner the highest CAGR by the end of 2036. Asia-Pacific, home to some of the world’s fastest-growing economies, is experiencing unprecedented urbanization and infrastructure development. This transformative wave serves as a potent growth driver for the market. As cities expand, industries burgeon, and critical infrastructure projects multiply, the demand for vibration sensors escalates. These sensors become instrumental in ensuring the health and reliability of machinery, buildings, bridges, and other vital structures. The sheer scale of urbanization projects across Asia-Pacific positions vibration sensors as indispensable tools for monitoring and maintaining the integrity of infrastructure. Smart city initiatives are catalyzing the demand for vibration sensors in Asia-Pacific. Municipalities are leveraging these sensors as integral components of their smart infrastructure projects. According to a report, the Asia-Pacific smart cities industry is expected to grow by 21% from 2021 to 2028, driving the adoption of advanced vibration sensor systems.

Vibration Sensor, Segmentation by Type

Accelerometers

Displacement Sensor

Amongst these segments, the accelerometers segment in vibration sensor market is anticipated to hold the largest share over the forecast period. This high adoption rate of accelerometers in several sectors, including industrial, consumer electronics, and automotive, is responsible for the large share. Additionally, a number of market players, such as Hansford Sensor and Robert Bosch LLC, are concentrating on the development of tri-axial accelerometers, which is fueling the segment’s expansion. For instance, Endevco, a supplier of measuring sensor solutions, declared the introduction of the Model 7298A, a triaxial variable capacitance accelerometer, in October 2021. Accelerometers are indispensable components in the realm of robotics and industrial automation. As industries invest in robotic solutions to enhance efficiency and precision, the demand for accelerometers grows exponentially. In robotics, accelerometers contribute to motion control, stability, and feedback systems. The accelerating trend of deploying robots in manufacturing, logistics, and healthcare underscores the increasing reliance on accelerometers for ensuring precise and controlled movements.

Vibration Sensor, Segmentation by Technology

Piezoelectric

Piezoresistive

Capacitive MEMS

Amongst these segments, the piezoresistive segment in vibration sensor market is anticipated to hold a significant share over the forecast period. The piezoresistive segment is witnessing substantial growth propelled by the drive towards miniaturization and the Internet of Things (IoT) revolution. Miniaturization has become a cornerstone in various industries, and according to a report, the global micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) sales, which encompasses piezoresistive sensors, were noted to reach USD 38 billion by 2022. Piezoresistive sensors, known for their ability to offer high sensitivity in compact designs, align perfectly with the demands of miniaturization. As devices become smaller and smarter, piezoresistive sensors find applications in wearables, smartphones, and other IoT-enabled devices. The statistics underline the accelerating trend of incorporating piezoresistive technology into the heart of compact electronic systems, driving the growth of this segment. Piezoresistive sensors play a pivotal role in wearable medical devices by providing accurate and real-time data on various physiological parameters. From monitoring heart rate and blood pressure to assessing motion and posture, piezoresistive sensors offer a versatile solution for healthcare applications. The accelerating adoption of wearable medical devices underscores the increasing reliance on piezoresistive sensors in transforming healthcare practices.

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global vibration sensor market that are profiled by Research Nester are Valmet, Honeywell International Inc., Baumer Ltd, Baker Hughes Company, Safran Colibrys SA, Seiko Epson Corporation, NTT Corporation, Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd., Fujitsu Limited, Koyo Electronics Co. Ltd., and other key market players.

Recent Development in the Vibration Sensor Market

Honeywell has unveiled a new accelerometer that delivers high performance and reliability in a small, rugged, and low-cost package. The MV60 micro-electro-mechanical system (MEMS) accelerometer is designed for aerospace and defense but also has potential uses for industrial and marine applications that require high-precision, navigation-grade accelerometers that are small, lightweight and require little power to operate.

The new Baumer PAC50 process sensor sets new standards and is perfect for small-sized production installations. The new product development from the Swiss sensor company, Baumer, scores with high performance tightly packed in a very compact design.

