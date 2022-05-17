Vice President of Enterprise Learning & Personal Development Discusses How SCL Health Is Selecting, Promoting, and Developing Leaders Differently in 2022

In Brandon Hall Group’s Excellence at Work Podcast Executive Series, Chief Operating Officer and Principal HCM Analyst Rachel Cooke talks to Andrew Lawrence, SCL Health’s Vice President of Human Resources— Enterprise Learning & Personal Development, about moving beyond traditional leadership development.

Boca Raton, FL, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SCL Health is a faith-based, nonprofit healthcare organization dedicated to improving the health of the people and communities it serves, especially those who are poor and vulnerable. In the Excellence at Work Podcast Executive Series, Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and Principal HCM Analyst Rachel Cooke interviews SCL Health’s Vice President of Human Resources — Enterprise Learning & Personal Development, Andrew Lawrence.

Lawrence and his fellow learning and development community have earned a reputation for continuous improvement that increases system knowledge-sharing, drives productivity and efficiency gains, and achieves benefits from scale. In doing so, they honor the sacred mission of SCL Health and the teachings of the Catholic Church.

He talks about how SCL Health’s leadership strategy is changing to support the modern workforce. “We made a pact this year to move beyond the traditional leader of others to the leader of self,” Lawrence says. “We’ve expanded and adopted a persona-based approach that includes a persona of the leader of projects and programs, perhaps an individual contributor leader who has that coordination and accountability, responsibility, and augmenting beyond the leader of others to the leader of service lines.”

Don’t miss out on this special episode with Lawrence — it’s more than just leadership development.

“Given the economic situation that we find ourselves in and the war for talent, we start to see turnover in places that we haven’t seen in a long time,” he adds. “But that can be wonderful because that’s an opportunity for a new beginning. It’s all in how we approach how to solve the problem.”

Other topics in the podcast, which is available on iTunes, Spotify, and YouTube, include the resources SCL Health is using to support change and the tools and technology recommended to learning leaders for their workforce. Other topics include the best blend of learning modalities, mobile learning, what the modern executive requires, insights from Lawrence’s journey, and more!

