Vice President Pence to Speak at Tunnel to Towers September 11 Memorial Ceremony

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Vice President and Second Lady will join families of 9/11 victims to honor the lives lost in 2001

Staten Island, NY, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is honored to announce that Vice President of the United States Mike Pence and Second Lady of the United States Karen Pence will take part in the Foundation’s memorial ceremony on Friday, September 11, marking the 19th anniversary of the attacks on our nation.

Tunnel to Towers took the unprecedented step to host an independent memorial ceremony  after the National September 11 Memorial & Museum announced the traditional reading of the names by victim’s family members would not happen at their ceremony this year, citing COVID-19 concerns.

The horrific loss of life, from the largest attack on US soil, a terrorist attack, requires that we read these names out loud, in person, on this day, every year. We can never minimize that fateful day,“said Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO of Tunnel to Towers, who lost his brother FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller in the attack.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is honored that Vice President Pence will be in attendance at its Reading of the Names ceremony on 9/11. His presence signals the immense gravity of the day and so appropriately honors the fallen, who gave their lives for us 19 years ago. We are grateful to Vice President Pence for helping America to NEVER FORGET.

Additional ceremonial details will be announced in the coming days.

About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s mission is to honor the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001. To date, The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has spent over $250 million to honor and support our first responders and veterans and their families.

For more about the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, please visit tunnel2towers.org

