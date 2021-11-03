Breaking News
Vicinity Energy Keeps Baltimore Aquatic Life Cool With Clean Chilled Water Agreement

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News

Vicinity Energy Signs 20-Year Chilled Water Contract With The National Aquarium, Ramps up Energy Efficiency

Vicinity also recently completed a major efficiency project to reduce energy consumption by nearly 20%

BALTIMORE, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vicinity Energy, owner and operator of the nation’s largest portfolio of district energy systems, announces that it has extended its contract with the National Aquarium for an additional 20 years.

The historic National Aquarium in Baltimore is home to hundreds of different species of plants and animals, all of which require specific air and water temperatures. To support its cooling needs, the Aquarium recently extended a 20-year contract with Vicinity Energy for chilled water services, used in space cooling and to regulate temperatures in its exhibits. Since 2001, Vicinity Energy has been providing 1,250 tons of district chilled water to the National Aquarium, which hosts 1.2 million people each year. Vicinity is also a proud annual contributor to the Aquarium, supporting the institution’s efforts to educate visitors and help protect Chesapeake Bay aquatic habitats.

The Aquarium, and all of Vicinity’s Baltimore customers, will now benefit from a greener district energy system than ever before. This summer, Vicinity completed a major energy efficiency project, involving equipment and controls improvements, that is expected to reduce Vicinity’s overall electricity consumption by over 17%. This upgrade is also expected to increase system reliability and redundancy.

Vicinity Energy centrally produces and distributes steam, hot water and chilled water to over 30 million square feet of building space in Baltimore. More than half of the steam delivered to Baltimore customers is generated through zero carbon, non-fossil fuel-based renewables, resulting in greenhouse gas emissions reductions of 30,000 tons annually, or the equivalent of removing about 11,000 cars from Baltimore’s roads. The company also recently announced the purchase of 100% carbon-free electricity to run its Baltimore heating and cooling operations, which will eliminate up to 80% of greenhouse gas emissions from cooling operations and 90% of emissions from heating operations.

This announcement comes on the heels of several other recent moves by Vicinity Energy to green its district energy systems, including the incorporation of renewable biogenic heating oil, as it continues on its path to net zero carbon emissions.

About Vicinity Energy
With 19 district energy systems in 12 major cities, Vicinity Energy is the leading provider of district energy solutions in the U.S. Vicinity produces and distributes steam, hot water, and chilled water directly through its vast underground network to individual buildings and campuses. District energy eliminates the need for boiler and chiller plants in individual buildings, improving overall efficiency, lowering carbon footprints, and increasing reliability. Vicinity’s over 450 skilled engineers, operators, and energy experts have a singular dedication to customer success and a relentless focus on delivering reliable and efficient energy products and services. With the recent launch of the company’s Clean Energy Future roadmap, Vicinity has committed to reaching net-zero carbon emissions across all operations by 2050. For more information, visit www.vicinityenergy.us.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a425b8d1-7969-4fc0-95fd-bdbe05e4e638

