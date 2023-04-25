ANDOVER, Mass., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. These results will be discussed later today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, during management’s quarterly investor conference call. The details for the call are below.

Revenues for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 totaled $97.8 million, a 10.8% increase from $88.3 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and a 7.3% sequential decrease from $105.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Gross margin increased to $46.5 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $37.6 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and decreased sequentially from $49.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Gross margin, as a percentage of revenue, increased to 47.6% for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 42.6% for the corresponding period a year ago, and from 46.6% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net income for the first quarter was $11.2 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, compared to net income of $5.0 million or $0.11 per diluted share, for the corresponding period a year ago and net income of $8.1 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Cash flow from operations totaled $10.1 million for the first quarter, compared to cash flow from operations of $4.6 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and cash flow from operations of $0.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Capital expenditures for the first quarter totaled $10.1 million, compared to $22.7 million for the corresponding period a year ago and $12.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2023 increased 1.2% sequentially to approximately $192.9 million compared to approximately $190.6 million as of December 31, 2022.

Backlog for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 totaled $271.3 million, a 36.0% decrease from $423.7 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and 10.9% sequential decrease from $304.4 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022.

Commenting on first quarter performance, Dr. Patrizio Vinciarelli, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Bookings may remain weak until AI OEMs capture the benefits of advanced Power Distribution Networks (“PDNs”) with Lateral-Vertical PDNs using existing 4G FPA modules.”

“Progress with automotive applications using 4G modular solutions at up to 150kW is paving the way for production ramps starting in 2025 which will complement our growth opportunity with AI in data centers.”

“With the imminent completion of our first Converter-housed-in-Package (“ChiP”) foundry, 5G FPA enabling scalable, high efficiency Vertical PDNs on the critical path of advanced AI systems, and automotive electrification driving broad acceptance of ChiPs, I have high expectations about Vicor’s future growth and profitability.”

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statement in this press release that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement, and, the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” “assumes,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “continue,” “prospective,” “project,” and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also include statements regarding bookings, shipments, revenue, profitability, targeted markets, increase in manufacturing capacity and utilization thereof, future products and capital resources. These statements are based upon management’s current expectations and estimates as to the prospective events and circumstances that may or may not be within the company’s control and as to which there can be no assurance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those economic, business, operational and financial considerations set forth in Vicor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, under Part I, Item I — “Business,” under Part I, Item 1A — “Risk Factors,” under Part I, Item 3 — “Legal Proceedings,” and under Part II, Item 7 — “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.” The risk factors set forth in the Annual Report on Form 10-K may not be exhaustive. Therefore, the information contained in the Annual Report on Form 10-K should be read together with other reports and documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including Forms 10-Q, 8-K and 10-K, which may supplement, modify, supersede or update those risk factors. Vicor does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of future events or developments.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, Vicor sells its products to the power systems market, including enterprise and high performance computing, industrial equipment and automation, telecommunications and network infrastructure, vehicles and transportation, and aerospace and defense electronics.

VICOR CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (Thousands except for per share amounts) QUARTER ENDED (Unaudited) MAR 31, MAR 31, 2023 2022 Net revenues $ 97,816 $ 88,282 Cost of revenues 51,282 50,681 Gross margin 46,534 37,601 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 20,223 18,568 Research and development 15,869 14,253 Total operating expenses 36,092 32,821 Income from operations 10,442 4,780 Other income (expense), net 1,950 162 Income before income taxes 12,392 4,942 Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1,141 (48 ) Consolidated net income 11,251 4,990 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 7 (9 ) Net income attributable to Vicor Corporation $ 11,244 $ 4,999 Net income per share attributable to Vicor Corporation: Basic $ 0.25 $ 0.11 Diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.11 Shares outstanding: Basic 44,162 43,952 Diluted 44,907 44,954