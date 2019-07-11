Vicor Corporation Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call

Breaking News
ANDOVER, Mass., July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) today released instructions for its quarterly investor conference call, which will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019, beginning promptly at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern). Patrizio Vinciarelli, Chief Executive Officer, and James A. Simms, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss Vicor’s financial performance for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, and respond to listener questions. Results for the second quarter will be released over GlobeNewswire at the close of the NASDAQ Market Session on July 25, 2019, and the press release setting forth these results and a summary of the company’s financial statements will be available shortly thereafter on the Investor Relations page of Vicor’s website at www.vicorpower.com.

Those interested in participating in the conference call should dial the following telephone number at approximately 4:50 p.m. (Eastern): 888-339-2688, followed by the passcode 50342172. Global in-country toll free or local dial-in numbers for this conference call may be found at http://www.btconferencing.com/globalaccess/?bid=288_attended.

Internet users can listen to a real-time audio broadcast of the conference call by following the appropriate link on the Investor Relations page of Vicor’s website. Please go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to register and, if necessary, download and install any required software.

For those who cannot participate in the live conference call, a replay will be available shortly after the conference call through August 9, 2019. The replay dial-in number is 888-286-8010, followed by the passcode 91303034. In addition, a webcast replay of the conference call will also be available on the Investor Relations page of Vicor’s website.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Contact:
Vicor Corporation
James A. Simms
Chief Financial Officer
Office: (978) 470-2900
Fax: (978) 749-3439

 

