Vicor Corporation to Hold Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on July 22, 2021

ANDOVER, Mass., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) announced today it will hold its second quarter 2021 earnings conference call and webcast on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern). Prepared remarks regarding the company’s financial and operational results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 will be followed by a question and answer period with Patrizio Vinciarelli, Chief Executive Officer, Jim Schmidt, Chief Financial Officer, and Phil Davies, Corporate Vice President, Global Sales and Marketing.

Results for the second quarter will be released over GlobeNewswire at the close of the NASDAQ Market Session on July 22, 2021, and the press release and a summary of the company’s financial statements will be available shortly thereafter on the Investor Relations page of Vicor’s website.

Vicor encourages investors and analysts who intend to ask questions via the conference call to pre-register with BT Conferencing, the service provider hosting the conference call, so that he or she, on the day of the call, may avoid waiting for the BT Conferencing operator to register callers individually. Those pre-registering on BT Conferencing’s website will receive a special dial-in number and PIN for call access. Pre-registration may be completed at any time prior to 5:00 p.m. on July 22, 2021.

Telephone participants who are unable to pre-register should dial 800-230-3019, followed by the passcode 55293440, before 4:30 p.m. (Eastern) on July 22, 2021.

For those parties interested in listen-only mode, the conference call will be webcast via a link that will be posted on the Investor Relations page of Vicor’s website prior to the conference call. Please access the website at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to register and, if necessary, download and install any required software.

For those who cannot participate in the live conference call, a replay will be available shortly after the conference call through August 6, 2021. The replay dial-in number is 888-286-8010, followed by the passcode 18601464. In addition, a webcast replay of the conference call will also be available on the Investor Relations page of Vicor’s website.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, Vicor sells its products to the power systems market, including enterprise and high performance computing, industrial equipment and automation, telecommunications and network infrastructure, vehicles and transportation, and aerospace and defense electronics.

www.vicorpower.com

For further information contact:
Vicor Corporation
James F. Schmidt
Chief Financial Officer
Office: (978) 470-2900
Email: [email protected]

