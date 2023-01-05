ANDOVER, Mass., Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vicor (Nasdaq: VICR) today announced that Patrizio Vinciarelli, CEO, Phil Davies, Global VP of Sales and Marketing, and Jim Schmidt, Chief Financial Officer will participate virtually in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 12, at 8:45AM Eastern Time.

Participants who wish to listen to the live event should register on the Vicor investor relations events webpage.

The session will be recorded and an archived version of the event will be available on the investor relations website for 90 days.

About Vicor

Vicor is the leader in high-performance power modules, enabling customer innovation with easy-to-deploy modular power system solutions for power delivery networks that provide the highest density and efficiency from source to point-of-load. We continuously advance the density, efficiency and power delivery capabilities of our power modules by staying on the forefront of distribution architectures, conversion topologies and packaging technology. Vicor serves customers in high-performance computing, industrial equipment, automotive and aerospace and defense markets.

