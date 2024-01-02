Heavy rain, strong winds and large hailstones reported in parts of state as BoM warns of potential life-threatening flash floodingMore than 40,000 Victorian homes and businesses were without power and some would remain in the dark overnight as wild thunderstorms swept across the state, causing flight delays at Melbourne airport.A severe thunderstorm warning was issued on Tuesday afternoon for Bendigo, Maryborough, Castlemaine, Kyneton, Ballarat, Bellarine Peninsula and greater Melbourne. Continue reading…

