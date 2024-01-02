Heavy rain, damaging winds and large hailstones are likely, the BOM said, with potential flash flooding forecastA severe thunderstorm is rolling across Victoria, bringing down trees and leaving 20,000 power customers off the grid.Tens of thousands of Victorian households and businesses have lost power as a thunderstorm sweeps across the state. Continue reading…

