Heavy rain, damaging winds and large hailstones are likely, the BOM said, with potential flash flooding forecastA severe thunderstorm is rolling across Victoria, bringing down trees and leaving 20,000 power customers off the grid.Tens of thousands of Victorian households and businesses have lost power as a thunderstorm sweeps across the state. Continue reading…
Read Full Story
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article excerpt are not to be construed as the views of ForexTV or its employees.
Latest posts by The Guardian (see all)
- Victoria weather: thunderstorm causes power outages for 20,000 customers as warning issued - January 1, 2024
- Melbourne real estate agent loses bid for $30,000 refund for sneakers sold by school kid - January 1, 2024
- Ana Ofelia Murguía, Mexican actor and voice of Disney’s Coco, dies aged 90 - January 1, 2024