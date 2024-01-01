Australian federal police notified after 23-year-old woman allegedly became abusive on board a plane at Gold Coast airportA Victorian woman allegedly assaulted airline staff at Gold Coast airport on New Year’s Eve while on board a plane bound for Melbourne.The 23-year-old was arrested after airline staff notified the Australian federal police that a passenger was allegedly being verbally abusive on the plane, the AFP said. Continue reading…
