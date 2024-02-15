REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In conjunction with the Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) fourth quarter 2023 earnings release, which will cross the wire after market close on Wednesday, March 6th, you are invited to listen to a live webcast of the conference call on Thursday, March 7th at 8:00 a.m. ET with Victoria’s Secret & Co. executives.

What: Victoria’s Secret & Co. Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call Webcast When: 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 7th, 2024 Where: https://www.victoriassecretandco.com/investors/financial-information/events-and-presentations

How: Log on to victoriassecretandco.com or call: Domestic Dial-In Number: 800.619.9066 (Conference ID 5358727)

Domestic Replay Number: 800.813.5529 (Conference ID 5358727) International Dial-In Number: 212.519.0836 (Conference ID 5358727)

International Replay Number: 203.369.3826 (Conference ID 5358727)

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will also be archived on our website here .

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) is a specialty retailer of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, athleisure and swim, as well as award-winning prestige fragrances and body care. VS&Co is comprised of market leading brands, Victoria’s Secret and Victoria’s Secret PINK, that share a common purpose of inspiring and uplifting our customers in every stage of their lives, and Adore Me, a technology-led, digital-first innovative intimates brand serving women of all sizes and budgets at all phases of life. We are committed to empowering our more than 30,000 associates across a global footprint of more than 1,350 retail stores in nearly 70 countries. We provide our customers with products and experiences that make them feel good inside and out while driving positive change through the power of our products, platform and advocacy.

