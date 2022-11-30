Third quarter operating income and diluted EPS above guidance

Provides fourth quarter and reaffirms full year 2022 guidance

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Victoria’s Secret & Co. (“Victoria’s Secret” or the “Company”) (NYSE: VSCO) today reported 2022 financial results for the third quarter ended October 29, 2022.

Chief Executive Officer Martin Waters commented, “After nearly a year and a half as an independent, publicly-traded company, we continue to make significant progress in our transformation and mission to celebrate and champion all women. We have created a solid financial platform with our new, more agile operating structure, and even in a very challenging macroeconomic environment, we were able to deliver third quarter operating income and earnings per diluted share results above our previous guidance. With our aligned focus on our customer and our strategic priorities, we are well positioned to continue to navigate and execute in a shifting consumer landscape.”

Martin continued, “At our Investor Day in October, we discussed our strategic growth plan which outlines significant runway ahead guided by our three key principles: strengthen our core, ignite growth, and transform the foundation. Led by our two category-defining brands and merchandise leadership positions in intimates and beauty, we remain confident in our ability to deliver our long-term financial targets, reinvest in our business, and return value to our shareholders. Further evidence of our commitment to drive long-term value, we recently announced our agreement to acquire AdoreMe, Inc. (“Adore Me”), a technology-led, digitally-native intimates brand … a move that strategically positions us for accelerated growth. We are excited for the opportunity to leverage Adore Me’s expertise and technology to improve our customer shopping experience and accelerate the modernization of our digital platform. This is just one example of how we are committed to executing on our strategic growth plan.”

Third Quarter Results

The Company reported net income of $24 million, or $0.29 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2022, which was above the high-end of our previously communicated guidance range of $0.00 to $0.25 per diluted share. This result compares to net income of $75 million, or $0.81 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2021.

Third quarter 2022 reported operating income was $43 million, which was above the high-end of our previously communicated guidance range of $10 million to $40 million. This result compares to operating income of $108 million in the third quarter of 2021.

The Company reported net sales of $1.318 billion for the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 9% compared to net sales of $1.441 billion in the prior year third quarter. This result was in-line with our previously communicated guidance of down high-single digits compared to the third quarter last year. Total comparable sales for the third quarter of 2022 decreased 11% compared to the third quarter of 2021.

Capital Allocation

On March 2, 2022, the Company announced a share repurchase program providing for the repurchase of up to $250 million of the Company’s common stock during the year. During the third quarter, the Company invested $43 million to repurchase 1.2 million shares under this program. Year to date, the Company has invested $214 million to repurchase 5.1 million shares at an average price of $41.91 per share. The Company continues to expect to complete this share repurchase program by the end of fiscal year 2022.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Outlook

The Company is forecasting fourth quarter 2022 net sales to decrease in the high-single digit range compared to last year’s fourth quarter net sales of $2.175 billion. At this forecasted level of sales, operating income is expected to be in the range of $240 million to $290 million. Net income for the fourth quarter 2022 is estimated to be in the range of $2.00 to $2.45 per diluted share.

The Company is forecasting full year 2022 net sales to decrease 6% to 7% compared to last year’s full year net sales of $6.785 billion. At this forecasted level of sales, adjusted operating income is expected to be in the range of $525 million to $575 million, or approximately 8% to 9% of sales. Adjusted net income for the full year 2022 is estimated to be in the range of $4.50 to $4.95 per diluted share.

As previously announced, we expect the acquisition of Adore Me to close by the end of January 2023, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory clearances. Because the Adore Me transaction has not yet closed, our fourth quarter and full year 2022 outlook excludes any financial impact related to this transaction.

At the conclusion of this press release, we have included a reconciliation of reported to adjusted results and forecasted results.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. will conduct its third quarter earnings call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, December 1, 2022. To listen, call 1-800-619-9066 (international dial-in number: 1-212-519-0836); conference ID 5358727. For an audio replay, call 1-866-363-1809 (international replay number: 1-203-369-0197); conference ID 55163 or log onto www.victoriassecretandco.com. The materials accompanying the earnings call have been posted on the Investors section of the Company’s website. The audio replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) is a Fortune 500 specialty retailer of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, athleisure and swim, as well as award-winning prestige fragrances and body care. VS&Co is comprised of market leading brands, Victoria’s Secret and Victoria’s Secret PINK, that share a common purpose of inspiring and uplifting our customers in every stage of their lives. We are committed to empowering our more than 30,000 associates across a global footprint of approximately 1,350 retail stores in approximately 70 countries. We provide our customers with products and experiences that make them feel good inside and out while driving positive change through the power of our products, platform and advocacy.

Total Sales (Millions):

Third

Quarter

2022 Third

Quarter

2021 %

Inc/

(Dec) Year-to-

Date

2022 Year-to-

Date

2021 %

Inc/

(Dec) Stores – North America $ 812.7 $ 920.3 (11.7 %) $ 2,712.1 $ 2,890.0 (6.2 %) Direct 341.9 406.3 (15.9 %) 1,176.1 1,396.0 (15.8 %) International1 163.5 114.5 42.8 % 434.9 323.2 34.6 % Total $ 1,318.1 $ 1,441.1 (8.5 %) $ 4,323.1 $ 4,609.2 (6.2 %)

1 – Results include consolidated joint venture sales in China, royalties associated with franchised stores and wholesale sales.

Comparable Sales Increase (Decrease):

Third

Quarter

2022 Third

Quarter

2021 Year-to-

Date

2022 Year-to-

Date

2021 Stores and Direct1 (11%) 0% (9%) 3% Stores Only2 (10%) 7% (7%) 8%

NOTE: Stores are excluded from the comparable sales calculation when they have been closed for four consecutive days or more. Therefore, comparable sales results exclude periods of time that stores were closed for four consecutive days or more as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for further discussion regarding our comparable sales calculation.

1 – Results include company-operated stores in the U.S. and Canada, consolidated joint venture stores in China and direct sales.

2 – Results include company-operated stores in the U.S. and Canada and consolidated joint venture stores in China.

Total Stores:

Stores at 1/29/22 Opened Closed Reclassed to Joint Venture Stores at 10/29/22 Company-Operated: U.S. 808 11 (7) – 812 Canada 26 – – – 26 Subtotal Company-Operated 834 11 (7) – 838 China Joint Venture: Beauty & Accessories1 35 2 (6) 8 39 Full Assortment 30 2 (1) – 31 Subtotal China Joint Venture 65 4 (7) 8 70 Partner-Operated: Beauty & Accessories 335 10 (30) (8) 307 Full Assortment 128 16 (8) – 136 Subtotal Partner-Operated 463 26 (38) (8) 443 Total 1,362 41 (52) – 1,351

1 – Includes nine partner-operated stores.

VICTORIA’S SECRET & CO. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED OCTOBER 29, 2022 AND OCTOBER 30, 2021 (Unaudited) (In thousands except per share amounts) 2022 2021 Net Sales $ 1,318,077 $ 1,441,134 Costs of Goods Sold, Buying and Occupancy (860,705 ) (876,067 ) Gross Profit 457,372 565,067 General, Administrative and Store Operating Expenses (414,784 ) (457,153 ) Operating Income 42,588 107,914 Interest Expense (15,329 ) (11,917 ) Other Income 2,383 632 Income Before Income Taxes 29,642 96,629 Provision for Income Taxes 7,425 21,416 Net Income 22,217 75,213 Less: Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest (2,151 ) – Net Income Attributable to Victoria’s Secret & Co. $ 24,368 $ 75,213 Net Income Per Diluted Share Attributable to Victoria’s Secret & Co. $ 0.29 $ 0.81 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 82,628 92,449

VICTORIA’S SECRET & CO. CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENTS OF INCOME THIRTY-NINE WEEKS ENDED OCTOBER 29, 2022 AND OCTOBER 30, 2021 (Unaudited) (In thousands except per share amounts) 2022 2021 Net Sales $ 4,323,091 $ 4,609,201 Costs of Goods Sold, Buying and Occupancy (2,808,963 ) (2,702,408 ) Gross Profit 1,514,128 1,906,793 General, Administrative and Store Operating Expenses (1,279,906 ) (1,370,462 ) Operating Income 234,222 536,331 Interest Expense (40,710 ) (15,659 ) Other Loss (2,655 ) (465 ) Income Before Income Taxes 190,857 520,207 Provision for Income Taxes 25,285 119,878 Net Income 165,572 400,329 Less: Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest (9,545 ) – Net Income Attributable to Victoria’s Secret & Co. $ 175,117 $ 400,329 Net Income Per Diluted Share Attributable to Victoria’s Secret & Co. $ 2.07 $ 4.46 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 1 84,659 89,685 1 – Reported Weighted Average Shares Outstanding reflects diluted shares in the first, second and third quarters of 2022. For periods prior to the separation in the third quarter of 2021, basic shares at the separation date are being utilized for the calculation of basic and diluted net income per share.

VICTORIA’S SECRET & CO. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited) (In thousands except per share amounts) The non-GAAP financial information presented in this press release should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Further, the Company’s definition of such non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management believes that the presentation of adjusted financial information provides additional information to investors to facilitate the comparison of past and present operations. While it is not possible to predict future results, management believes the adjusted financial information is useful for the assessment of the ongoing operations of the Company because the adjusted items are not indicative of our ongoing operations due to their size and nature. Management uses adjusted financial information as key performance measures of results of operations for the purpose of evaluating performance internally. The non-GAAP financial information should be read in conjunction with the Company’s historical financial statements and notes thereto contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The table below reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Third Quarter Year-to-Date 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reconciliation of Reported to Adjusted Operating Income Reported Operating Income – GAAP $ 42,588 $ 107,914 $ 234,222 $ 536,331 Occupancy-related Legal Matter (a) – – 21,679 – Restructuring Charge (b) – – 29,348 – Adjusted Operating Income $ 42,588 $ 107,914 $ 285,249 $ 536,331 Reconciliation of Reported to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Victoria’s Secret & Co. Reported Net Income Attributable to Victoria’s Secret & Co. – GAAP $ 24,368 $ 75,213 $ 175,117 $ 400,329 Occupancy-related Legal Matter (a) – – 21,679 – Restructuring Charge (b) – – 29,348 – Tax Effect of Adjusted Items – – (12,755 ) – Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Victoria’s Secret & Co. $ 24,368 $ 75,213 $ 213,389 $ 400,329 Reconciliation of Reported to Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share Attributable to Victoria’s Secret & Co. Reported Net Income Per Diluted Share Attributable to Victoria’s Secret & Co. – GAAP $ 0.29 $ 0.81 $ 2.07 $ 4.46 Occupancy-related Legal Matter (a) – – 0.19 – Restructuring Charge (b) – – 0.26 – Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share Attributable to Victoria’s Secret & Co. $ 0.29 $ 0.81 $ 2.52 $ 4.46 (a) In the first quarter of 2022, we recognized a $21.7 million charge ($16.2 million net of tax of $5.5 million), included in buying and occupancy expense, related to a legal matter with a landlord regarding a high-profile store that we surrendered to the landlord prior to separation. (b) In the second quarter of 2022, we recognized a $29.3 million charge ($22.1 million net of tax of $7.2 million), $16.2 million included in general, administrative and store operating expense and $13.1 million included in buying and occupancy expense, related to restructuring activities to reorganize our leadership structure.