Victory Bancorp, Inc. Declares Special Dividend

LIMERICK, Pa., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Victory Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:VTYB) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a one-time, special cash dividend of $0.10 per outstanding share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on or about December 14, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 29, 2021.

Joseph Major, Chairman, and CEO commented, “Despite the many challenges faced by banks, and all businesses, over the past two years, we are pleased to be able to declare this special cash dividend to the shareholders, reflecting The Victory Bancorp’s strong financial position and confidence in our financial future. We believe we have considerable opportunities to look forward to in 2022 based on the talent and dedication of our talented team of bankers.”   

The Victory Bancorp, Inc. is traded on the OTCQX market under the symbol VTYB (https://www.otcmarkets.com/) and is the parent company of The Victory Bank, a Pennsylvania state-chartered commercial bank, headquartered in Limerick, Pennsylvania, which is located just outside the Philadelphia market in Montgomery County. The Victory Bank was established in 2008 as a specialized business lender that provides high-quality banking services to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals through its two offices located in Montgomery and Berks Counties, Pennsylvania.

Additional information about The Victory Bancorp is available on its website, VictoryBank.com.

Contact:
Joseph W. Major,
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
484-791-3407

