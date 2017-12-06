Victory members approve merger with Luminus Financial

TORONTO, Dec. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A better banking experience will soon be coming to even more Torontonians. Victory Community Credit Union members unanimously approved a special resolution on Saturday, December 2, 2017 that will see the organization join Luminus Financial on December 29, 2017.

“We couldn’t be happier to see that our members are as excited about this partnership as we are,” said Carlo Polidoro, board chair of Victory. “I want to express my deepest appreciation to our members for seeing the future potential of Victory Community Credit Union and supporting a partnership that will allow us to grow and serve you better.”

“We are thrilled that Victory will be joining Luminus Financial,” said George De La Rosa, CEO of Luminus. “I want to sincerely thank every Victory member who came out on Saturday to participate in the democratic process and have their voice heard. Thank you for welcoming us into your community. It is an incredible privilege to be able to serve you.”

The joint credit union will serve members from two locations; a Financial Hub at 1 Yonge Street and the Victory branch on Lawrence Avenue in Weston.

“The big banks may be leaving our communities,” said Polidoro, a longtime resident of Weston, “But we are here to stay. Thanks to this partnership and the support of our members, we are building a strong future for our credit union that will ensure we are able to serve the needs of our members for many years to come.”

About Luminus Financial

Luminus Financial, founded in 1951, provides clearly better banking solutions to over 4,500 member-owners across Southern Ontario. In 2015 Luminus opened the Financial Hub at 1 Yonge Street, where member-owners have access to a full range of financial resources and services outside of the credit union’s standard product and service offerings, including foreign currency exchange and wealth management services through a range of collaborators. To find out more, visit luminusfinancial.com .