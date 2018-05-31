Victory Square Portfolio Company FansUnite Entertainment Inc. Closes Oversubscribed Private Placement of $4,457,750 CAD

…FansUnite raises capital in preparation for regulatory-compliant token sale and stand-alone go-public strategy

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square” or the “Company”) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) is pleased to announce portfolio company, FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (“FansUnite”), has raised $4,457,750 CAD in a private placement financing (the “Private Placement”) valuing FansUnite at over $17,000,000 CAD.

Victory Square incorporated FansUnite earlier this year in order to prepare for an arrangement to spin out the assets of its FansUnite division, which includes an operating subsidiary, FansUnite Media Inc. (acquired 2016). As a result of share issuances from the treasury of FansUnite for nominal consideration to management and market partners and to subscribers pursuant to the Private Placement, the Company’s interest in FansUnite has decreased from 100% to 48.55%. The Private Placement was undertaken as part of FansUnite’s strategy to maximize shareholder value, which includes going public in the fourth quarter of 2018.

FansUnite is focused on utilizing the benefits of blockchain technology to disrupt the sports, gaming, and entertainment industries. FansUnite’s current key offerings are: the FansUnite Protocol – a protocol level standard for sports betting and sports data applications, built on the Ethereum blockchain; the FansUnite Sportsbook – the first decentralized application leveraging the FansUnite Protocol, offering an industry low margin and social elements designed to encourage user collaboration; and subsidiary company FansUnite Media Inc. – a free to play social sports betting community designed to track and analyze results, collaborate with fellow members, and to place fantasy wagers with no monetary risk.

FansUnite is continuing to develop the FansUnite Protocol, Sportsbook, and other applications, and pursuing M&A activity in the sports, gaming and entertainment industries.

The United States Supreme Court ruling on May 14, 2018, allowing the legalization of sports betting on a state-by-state basis has created a significant new regulated sports betting market. FansUnite’s welcoming of regulatory overview, the transparency inherent in blockchain technology, and the industry low margins that FansUnite has created will be a massive win for bettors and fantasy players alike.

“We’re extremely pleased with the impressive oversubscription of the FansUnite private placement,” said Shafin Diamond Tejani, Chief Executive Officer of Victory Square. “FansUnite is utilizing blockchain technology in an industry ripe for growth and have the opportunity to build a protocol that can significantly change the landscape of the sports betting and sports data industries,” said Diamond.

“This is a great milestone for our FansUnite Team,” said Darius Eghdami, Chief Executive Officer of FansUnite. “We’ve assembled a strong team with decades of experience in the sports betting industry and are excited to build a more efficient, transparent and regulated platform.”

Rounding out FansUnite’s executive team of Darius Eghdami, and Duncan McIntyre, Chief Operating Officer, FansUnite has engaged Graeme Moore as Chief Financial Officer. Graeme, a Chartered Professional Accountant, was previously the Controller at Traction on Demand, and lead the finance department of one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies.

http://www.canadianbusiness.com/lists-and-rankings/best-managed-companies/traction-on-demand/

For further information about the Company, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact – Prit Singh

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: 905-510-7636

Media Contact – Howard Blank, Director

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: 604-928-6066

ABOUT VICTORY SQUARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Victory Square Technologies is a blockchain-focused venture builder that funds and empowers entrepreneurs to implement innovative blockchain solutions. Victory Square portfolio companies are disrupting every sector of the global economy including Virtual Reality, Artificial Intelligence, Personalized Health, Gaming and Film. Victory Square has a proven process for identifying game-changing entrepreneurs and providing them with the partners, mentorship and support necessary to accelerate their growth and help them scale globally. For more information, please visit www.victorysquare.com.

ABOUT THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (CSE)

The Canadian Securities Exchange, or CSE, is operated by CNSX Markets Inc. Recognized as a stock exchange in 2004, the CSE began operations in 2003 to provide a modern and efficient alternative for companies looking to access the Canadian public capital markets.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the outlook of the business of Victory Square, including, without limitation, statements relating to future performance by any portfolio company of the Company, the impact of any portfolio company’s performance on the Company, the strategic direction of the Company, and the potential spin out of its FansUnite division and strategy thereof for going public. Such forward-looking statements may, without limitation, be preceded by, followed by, or include words such as “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “intends”, “plans”, “continues”, “project”, “potential”, “possible”, “contemplate”, “seek”, “goal”, or similar expressions, or may employ such future or conditional verbs as “may”, “might”, “will”, “could”, “should” or “would”, or may otherwise be indicated as forward-looking statements by grammatical construction, phrasing or context. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this news release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Victory Square. Although Victory Square believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because Victory Square can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Victory Square disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.