Victory Square Technologies Introduces an Incubated Portfolio Company, Blockchain Assembly, a Blockchain Investment & Cryptocurrency Advisory Firm

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square” or the “Company“) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) introduces portfolio company, VS Blockchain Assembly Inc. (“Blockchain Assembly”), a dedicated Blockchain and Crypto Investment and Advisory Services Firm. Incubated and operating since early 2017, Blockchain Assembly was developed to deliver blockchain and crypto advisory services to existing Victory Square portfolio companies. Blockchain Assembly currently provides financial, technical, and management services to develop early-stage blockchain technology companies, and to enable existing technology companies to accelerate the integration and implementation of blockchain into their future growth.

“Recognizing that technology companies are prioritizing the integration of blockchain into their core technology, and utilizing token generation events (TGE) or initial coin offerings (ICO) as new ways to raise capital and acquire customers and early adopters, Blockchain Assembly has been built to service this market opportunity,” said Shafin Diamond Tejani, Chief Executive Officer of Victory Square. “Blockchain Assembly will act as a services firm providing guidance on technology architecture and development, and will facilitate banking, legal and commercialization services. Further, Blockchain Assembly assists these companies with their fund-raising objectives, whether they pursue capital through token generation events, private funding, or raising money through the public markets. We are using our expertise at company building to identify, incubate, advise and invest in the best blockchain entrepreneurs, helping build the tech titans of the next century.”

ICO funding has surpassed Venture Capital & Angel investing in 2017, with nearly US$2.3 billion having been raised thus far this year.1 Victory Square, through its early investments in blockchain technologies and companies has positioned itself to take advantage of the market opportunities that lie ahead. Predictions for 2018 already indicate that Blockchain technologies will begin to expand beyond applications in finance. In particular, business to business markets will be disrupted by Blockchain connecting with the Internet of Things (IoT); and Ethereum based smart-contract technologies will mature and begin appearing in significantly more consumer and business processes. Billionaire trader and longtime cryptocurrency bull Mike Novogratz has predicted that the total crypto market cap will reach $2 trillion by the end of 2018.

Blockchain Assembly is well-positioned to capture this once-in-a-generation market opportunity thanks to several strategic partnerships established during early 2017. Blockchain Assembly is partnered with recognized industry leaders such as Fasken Martineau, an internationally renowned pioneer in digital asset and securities law. Blockchain Assembly is also partnering with d10e, a leading organizer of conferences on decentralization globally, and will serve as d10e’s Canadian partner hosting Blockchain and Cryptocurrency conferences in both Vancouver and Toronto, Canada, in 2018. These conferences raise the Company’s international profile and show a commitment to furthering blockchain and cryptocurrency discourse globally. Victory Square’s membership in the Blockchain Investment Consortium also affords Blockchain Assembly access to investment opportunities from a global network of the most sophisticated and revolutionary blockchain and crypto companies – where we have been successful in securing early crypto positions with Bluzelle, Guardium, Neuromation, Debitum and more. Further, Blockchain Assembly will provide Initial Coin Offering (ICO) advisory services to Victory Square portfolio companies such as FansUnite Media Inc.

Peter Smyrniotis, a director of Victory Square and CEO of Blockchain Assembly, shared, “As a co-founder of Blockchain Assembly, I am very happy to have received this vote of confidence from Victory Square which I think is one of the most respected companies within the Blockchain and Crypto investment space. With Token Sales being an innovative new form of funding and with the support of the management team at Victory Square and Blockchain Assembly’s partnerships and advisors, our firm is very well positioned to become one of the leading blockchain and crypto investment and advisory firms within the global Blockchain Economy.”

ABOUT VICTORY SQUARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Victory Square is a venture builder that creates, funds and empowers entrepreneurs predominantly focused on Blockchain Technology, Virtual Reality, Artificial Intelligence, Personalized Health, Gaming and Film. As a technology incubator, Victory Square invests in game-changing entrepreneurs who are provided access to education programs, global mentorship networks, distribution partners, creative workspaces, resources and other forms of operational support to help them scale internationally. For more information, please visit www.victorysquare.com.

ABOUT THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (CSE)

The Canadian Securities Exchange, or CSE, is operated by CNSX Markets Inc. Recognized as a stock exchange in 2004, the CSE began operations in 2003 to provide a modern and efficient alternative for companies looking to access the Canadian public capital markets. The CSE has not reviewed, nor approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

