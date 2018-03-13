Victura Construction Group Ramps Up Construction of Self-Sustaining Intentional Communities

FT. WORTH, Texas, March 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Victura Construction Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:VICT), a holding company focused on strategic acquisitions within the construction industry, announces that it has begun preliminary planning regarding the construction of green eco-friendly Self Sustaining Intentional Communities (SSIC) in Texas and Louisiana.

“We are looking forward to breaking ground on these projects as they will serve as models to construct more sustainable communities throughout our region which is prone to extreme weather occurrences,” said VICT CEO Patrick Johnson.

In a recent letter to CEOs of public companies, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, whose firm manages $6.3 trillion in assets, said that companies needed to demonstrate a strategy for long-term value creation and financial performance, and that understanding a company’s effect on the world was a key component.

“Society is demanding that companies, both public and private, serve a social purpose,” Fink wrote. “To prosper over time, every company must not only deliver financial performance, but also show how it makes a positive contribution to society. Companies must benefit all of their stakeholders, including shareholders, employees, customers, and the communities in which they operate,” said BlackRock CEO Larry Fink.

Victura Construction Group entered into a teaming agreement with RA Management Group LLC in January 2018 that promotes constructing self-sustaining intentional communities and economic development in Louisiana, Texas, and other locations across the country and overseas. Through its relationships with the Federal and State Governments, the firm provides green eco-friendly, and sustainable residential & commercial design services. The firm has a strong desire to impact communities through smart, innovative and sustainable design and has site control at Greensburg Louisiana, and Orange, Texas locations, respectively.

The New La 9th Two development is an 80 unit multifamily gated community in Greensburg, Louisiana that comprises of 6.37 acres. (See page 5 of presentation)

The New La 9th Three development is a 48 unit multifamily gated community in Orange, Texas comprising of 3.90 acres. (See Pages 3-4 of presentation)

“Many cities in our country and around the world today are not sustainable based on older infrastructure and housing that is not conducive to harsh climates or areas that are predisposed to extreme weather events. These projects when completed, will create a viable alternative lifestyle in sustainable green buildings, renewable energy systems, independent clean water, co-op housing, employment, and organic farming, for supportive manufactured products,” said Elder Jeffre Saint James, D.PSc, MBA, Managing Member of R.A. Management Group LLC

About RA Management Group

R.A. Management Group LLC, (RAMG) is a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) that promotes green eco-friendly, self-sustaining intentional communities and economic development in Louisiana, Texas, and other locations across the country. Though we are a small business, we have experienced great success since opening in 2010. We know what it takes to overcome diversity, homelessness, and poverty. “Our goal is to show that people today can help each other with life’s struggles,” says its Managing Member, Elder Jeffre Saint James, D.PSc, MBA – Service Disabled Veteran US Army Cold War Veteran.

The company can be found at: http://ramanagementgroupllc.biz/

About Victura Construction Group

Victura Construction Group, Inc. (OTC:VICT), is a holding company focused on strategic acquisitions within the construction industry that service both residential and commercial sectors in new development and construction projects, restoration and rebuild following any covered loss or catastrophic event and materials supply opportunities within the industry.

Victura operates with excellent business practices and management expertise, sound ethics, financial resources as applicable, and utilizes strategic industry relationships to help add to the success of any acquired company(s).

The company can be found at www.victuraconstruction.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E and/or 27E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements as to the future performance of the company and the risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in reports filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, the company’s ability to raise necessary financing, retention of key personnel, timely delivery of inventory from the company’s suppliers, timely product development, product acceptance, and the impact of competitive services and products, in addition to general economic risks and uncertainties.

Victura Construction Group, Inc.

Patrick J. Johnson

Chief Executive Officer

888.842.8872

[email protected]

Source: http://www.businessinsider.com/blackrock-ceo-larry-fink-just-sent-a-warning-to-ceos-everywhere-2018-1