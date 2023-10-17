The global video interviewing platforms market is projected to reach US$ 1,786.0 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 26.8%.
Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Video Interviewing Platforms Market size set to be valued at US$ 338.6 million in 2023 and is predicted to rise at a substantial CAGR of 26.8% during the forecast period of 2023 and 2030 according to RationalStat analysis.
Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview
The video interviewing platforms market is influenced by several key drivers, which have led to its growth and adoption across various industries. The rise of remote work and the globalization of the workforce have made it necessary for companies to conduct interviews with candidates located in different geographical locations. Video interviewing platforms enable organizations to connect with candidates worldwide, reducing the need for in-person interviews.
Further, video interviews eliminate the need for travel and associated expenses for both candidates and hiring managers. This cost-saving aspect is particularly significant for organizations with a global presence or those looking to reduce recruitment costs.
- According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the video interviewing platforms market has been analyzed based on market segments, including type, application, and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.
- Market intelligence for the video interviewing platforms market covers market sizes based on market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.
- In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the video interviewing platforms market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.
Request A Customizationhttps://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-video-interviewing-platforms-market/#tab-ux_global_tab
Global Video Interviewing Platforms Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis
- On the basis of the type, cloud premise segment is anticipated to capture a significant market owing to the rising adoption of cloud-based technologies by corporations and the global population.
- Based on the Application, large enterprises are anticipated to cover a significant market share owing to the need for a huge requirement for workforce.
Report Synopsis
|Report Metrics
|Details
|Base Year
|2023
|Forecast Period
|2023-2030
|Base Year Market Size
|US$ 338.6 million
|Market Size Forecast
|US$ 1,786.0 million
|Growth Rate
|26.8%
|Dominant Segment
|Cloud Premise
|Leading Region
|North America
|Key Market Drivers
|Companies Profiled
Explore more about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-video-interviewing-platforms-market/#tab-ux_global_tab
Competition Analysis and Market Structure
Some of the prominent players adopt various strategies to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships and collaborations are some of the strategies followed by industry players, some of the key developments in the video interviewing platforms market include,
- In June 2022, VidCruiter integrates with SAP® SuccessFactors® Recruiting, allowing users to schedule and invite candidates to VidCruiter’s video interviews, reference checks, and skills tests along with all of the other hiring solutions – via a status change within SAP.
- In June 2023, Comeet, a global leader in collaborative recruitment software, announced its merger with Spark Hire, a video interview platform. The merger combines complementary technologies to present users with the most comprehensive suite of products in the talent acquisition space.
Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the video interviewing platforms market growth include Spark Hire, Inc., HireVue, Shine co, skeeled, Recright, Montage, VidCruiter, RIVS Interviewing Technologies, and ClearCompany Talent Management Software, among others.
Get A Free Sample- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-video-interviewing-platforms-market/#tab-ux_global_tab
RationalStat has segmented the video interviewing platforms market based on type, application, and region
- Global Video Interviewing Platforms Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type
- Cloud Based
- On Premise
- Global Video Interviewing Platforms Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application
- Large Enterprises
- SMEs
- Global Video Interviewing Platforms Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region
- North America Video Interviewing Platforms Market
- US
- Canada
- Latin America Video Interviewing Platforms Market
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe Video Interviewing Platforms Market
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Benelux
- Nordic
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe Video Interviewing Platforms Market
- Russia
- Poland
- Hungary
- Other CIS Countries
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific Video Interviewing Platforms Market
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- ASEAN
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Malaysia
- Rest of ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa Video Interviewing Platforms Market
- GCC
- Saudi Arabia (KSA)
- United Arab Emirates (UAE)
- Rest of the GCC
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Turkey
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- North America Video Interviewing Platforms Market
For more information about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-video-interviewing-platforms-market/#tab-ux_global_tab
Key Questions Answered in the Video Interviewing Platforms Report:
- What will be the market value of the video interviewing platforms market by 2030?
- What is the market size of the video interviewing platforms market?
- What are the market drivers of the video interviewing platforms market?
- What are the key trends in the video interviewing platforms market?
- Which is the leading region in the video interviewing platforms market?
- What are the major companies operating in the video interviewing platforms market?
- What are the market shares by key segments in the video interviewing platforms market?
Running a Year End Discount of 20%- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-video-interviewing-platforms-market/#tab-ux_global_tab
Explore Our Trending Reports
- Global Blockchain in Healthcare Market– Global blockchain in healthcare market is expected to expand at a CAGR of over 60% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
- Global Mass Notification Software Market– The market for global mass notification software is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
- Global Optical Encryption Market – Global optical encryption market is estimated to witness a strong growth rate of around 8.2% over the period of 2019–2028
- Global AI in Manufacturing Market – The global AI in manufacturing market was valued at nearly $2.0 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a robust pace over the forecast period.
- Global 5G Infrastructure Market– Global 5G infrastructure market is estimated to witness a robust growth rate of over 50% over the period of 2019-2028.
- Global AI in Image Recognition Market – Global AI in image recognition market is estimated to witness a robust growth rate of over 22.3% over the period of 2022–2028.
- Global Cloud Computing Market – The global cloud computing market is estimated to witness a robust growth rate of over 15% during the period of 2019–2028.
- Global Smart Beacon Market– Global smart beacon market is expected to witness a robust growth rate of more than 34.3% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
- Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market – Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) market is expected to witness a robust growth rate of more than 16% during the forecast period.
- Global AI Market– Global artificial intelligence (AI) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 32% during the forecast period of 2022-2028
Research Methodology
RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoints to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.
RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:
- Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.
- Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.
- Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.
- Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.
- Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.
Download Key Insights and Market Data – Raise a Query
About RationalStat LLC
RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.
RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client’s needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.
Contact
RationalStat LLC
Kimberly Shaw,
Content and Press Manager
sales@rationalstat.com
US Phone: +1 302 803 5429
UK Phone: +44 203-287-1245
LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Pinterest
- Why Everyone Has a Role in Creating AI Ethics Standards: Intetics CEO and President for Forbes Technology Council - October 17, 2023
- Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. Announces Monthly Operational Update for September 2023 - October 17, 2023
- PaymentWorks Hosting “Fraud Never Sleeps” Panel at 2023 AFP Conference - October 17, 2023