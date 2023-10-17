The global video interviewing platforms market is projected to reach US$ 1,786.0 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 26.8%.

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Video Interviewing Platforms Market size set to be valued at US$ 338.6 million in 2023 and is predicted to rise at a substantial CAGR of 26.8% during the forecast period of 2023 and 2030 according to RationalStat analysis.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The video interviewing platforms market is influenced by several key drivers, which have led to its growth and adoption across various industries. The rise of remote work and the globalization of the workforce have made it necessary for companies to conduct interviews with candidates located in different geographical locations. Video interviewing platforms enable organizations to connect with candidates worldwide, reducing the need for in-person interviews.

Further, video interviews eliminate the need for travel and associated expenses for both candidates and hiring managers. This cost-saving aspect is particularly significant for organizations with a global presence or those looking to reduce recruitment costs.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the video interviewing platforms market has been analyzed based on market segments, including type, application, and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the video interviewing platforms market covers market sizes based on market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the video interviewing platforms market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Request A Customizationhttps://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-video-interviewing-platforms-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Global Video Interviewing Platforms Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of the type, cloud premise segment is anticipated to capture a significant market owing to the rising adoption of cloud-based technologies by corporations and the global population.

Based on the Application, large enterprises are anticipated to cover a significant market share owing to the need for a huge requirement for workforce.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 338.6 million Market Size Forecast US$ 1,786.0 million Growth Rate 26.8% Dominant Segment Cloud Premise Leading Region North America Key Market Drivers Population Growth and Increased cases of layoffs

Technological Advancements and Innovation

Growing Awareness of Product Benefits Companies Profiled Spark Hire, Inc.

HireVue

Shine co

skeeled

Recright

Montage

VidCruiter

RIVS Interviewing Technologies

ClearCompany Talent Management Software

Explore more about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-video-interviewing-platforms-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some of the prominent players adopt various strategies to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships and collaborations are some of the strategies followed by industry players, some of the key developments in the video interviewing platforms market include,

In June 2022, VidCruiter integrates with SAP® SuccessFactors® Recruiting, allowing users to schedule and invite candidates to VidCruiter’s video interviews, reference checks, and skills tests along with all of the other hiring solutions – via a status change within SAP.

In June 2023, Comeet, a global leader in collaborative recruitment software, announced its merger with Spark Hire, a video interview platform. The merger combines complementary technologies to present users with the most comprehensive suite of products in the talent acquisition space.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the video interviewing platforms market growth include Spark Hire, Inc., HireVue, Shine co, skeeled, Recright, Montage, VidCruiter, RIVS Interviewing Technologies, and ClearCompany Talent Management Software, among others.

Get A Free Sample- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-video-interviewing-platforms-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

RationalStat has segmented the video interviewing platforms market based on type, application, and region

Global Video Interviewing Platforms Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Cloud Based On Premise

Global Video Interviewing Platforms Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Large Enterprises SMEs

Global Video Interviewing Platforms Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Video Interviewing Platforms Market US Canada Latin America Video Interviewing Platforms Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Video Interviewing Platforms Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Video Interviewing Platforms Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Video Interviewing Platforms Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Video Interviewing Platforms Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



For more information about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-video-interviewing-platforms-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Key Questions Answered in the Video Interviewing Platforms Report:

What will be the market value of the video interviewing platforms market by 2030?

What is the market size of the video interviewing platforms market?

What are the market drivers of the video interviewing platforms market?

What are the key trends in the video interviewing platforms market?

Which is the leading region in the video interviewing platforms market?

What are the major companies operating in the video interviewing platforms market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the video interviewing platforms market?

Running a Year End Discount of 20%- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-video-interviewing-platforms-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Explore Our Trending Reports

Global Blockchain in Healthcare Market – Global blockchain in healthcare market is expected to expand at a CAGR of over 60% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Global blockchain in healthcare market is expected to expand at a CAGR of over 60% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Global Mass Notification Software Market – The market for global mass notification software is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The market for global mass notification software is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Global Optical Encryption Market – Global optical encryption market is estimated to witness a strong growth rate of around 8.2% over the period of 2019–2028

Global optical encryption market is estimated to witness a strong growth rate of around 8.2% over the period of 2019–2028 Global AI in Manufacturing Market – The global AI in manufacturing market was valued at nearly $2.0 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a robust pace over the forecast period.

The global AI in manufacturing market was valued at nearly $2.0 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a robust pace over the forecast period. Global 5G Infrastructure Market – Global 5G infrastructure market is estimated to witness a robust growth rate of over 50% over the period of 2019-2028.

Global 5G infrastructure market is estimated to witness a robust growth rate of over 50% over the period of 2019-2028. Global AI in Image Recognition Market – Global AI in image recognition market is estimated to witness a robust growth rate of over 22.3% over the period of 2022–2028.

Global AI in image recognition market is estimated to witness a robust growth rate of over 22.3% over the period of 2022–2028. Global Cloud Computing Market – The global cloud computing market is estimated to witness a robust growth rate of over 15% during the period of 2019–2028.

The global cloud computing market is estimated to witness a robust growth rate of over 15% during the period of 2019–2028. Global Smart Beacon Market – Global smart beacon market is expected to witness a robust growth rate of more than 34.3% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Global smart beacon market is expected to witness a robust growth rate of more than 34.3% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market – Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) market is expected to witness a robust growth rate of more than 16% during the forecast period.

Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) market is expected to witness a robust growth rate of more than 16% during the forecast period. Global AI Market– Global artificial intelligence (AI) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 32% during the forecast period of 2022-2028

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoints to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

Download Key Insights and Market Data – Raise a Query

About RationalStat LLC

RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.

RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client’s needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.

Contact

RationalStat LLC

Kimberly Shaw,

Content and Press Manager

sales@rationalstat.com

US Phone: +1 302 803 5429

UK Phone: +44 203-287-1245

LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Pinterest