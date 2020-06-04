Video of Floyd’s death offers clues into ex-Minneapolis officers’ possible defense, say legal experts

The video of George Floyd’s death offers clues into how three former Minneapolis police officers charged with aiding and abetting his murder could defend themselves, from saying they didn’t know excessive force was used to deferring to a senior officer, according to some legal experts.
