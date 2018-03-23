Video of police shooting unarmed black man sparks protests in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reuters) – Newly released video footage of police killing an unarmed black man in a barrage of gunfire in Sacramento, California, left the mayor “horrified” and sparked street protests on Thursday that gridlocked traffic in the state capital for hours.
