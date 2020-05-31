Video on Demand Market growth predicted at over 15% till 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

Major Video on Demand (VoD) market players include Viacom CBS, Rakuten, HBO, Netflix Inc., Limelight Networks, Tencent Holdings Ltd., the Walt Disney Company, Amazon Inc., and Google LLC.

According to latest report “Video on Demand Market by Type (IPTV, OTT, Pay-TV), Revenue Model (Advertisement, Hybrid, Subscription, Transactional), Application (Education & Training, Health & Fitness, Media & Entertainment), Regional Outlook, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026”, by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of Video on Demand (VoD) will reach $175 billion by 2026. Increasing internet penetration coupled with the growing adoption of smart gadgets will propel the market growth.

Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) uses internet to deliver videos and TV programs that are on-demand or live. It provides users with the convenience and benefit of choosing a program they wish to watch wherever and whenever they want along with the live TV programs. TV shows requested by the viewer are delivered through internet-based networks instead of satellite or cable.

Advertisement-based revenue model is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast timeframe on account of rise in number of consumers using platforms such as YouTube. These platforms offer free content to users while gaining profits from advertisements played during the course of the content being watched. By prioritizing and customizing advertisements to reach large number of users globally, in addition to the programs, content providers, such as YouTube, combine the marketing strategies of traditional broadcasting techniques with a wide global user base.

The Europe Video on Demand market will experience substantial growth in the coming years due to increasing number of players focusing on expanding their industry presence in the region. Moreover, increasing competition among players to offer enhanced services will drive the market revenue.

Rising health concerns leading to increasing awareness about fitness & well-being have contributed to the popularity of on-demand videos. Online training offers the flexibility of working out in the comfort of a home environment. It also saves the time of traveling to and from the gym. In April 2020, InteliVideo, a Video on Demand technology platform provider, introduced a new package to its platform for health and fitness studios that aim to go live quickly with a digital streaming solution.

Some major findings of the Video on Demand market report are:

Growing penetration of smartphones and smart TVs will drive the market growth.

Content providers are using subscription based as well as hybrid revenue models depending on the type of service provided and consumer preferences.

Integration of technologies, such as machine learning and AI, enables to deliver personalized content and track user preferences, further enhancing VoD offerings and services

The advent of wireless technologies, such as 4G and Wi-Fi, ensures fast connectivity and enhanced audio-visual experience that will augment the growth of OTT.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has boosted the VoD market growth as increasing number of viewers are watching content online due to temporary closure of museums, theatres, and entertainment centers

as increasing number of viewers are watching content online due to temporary closure of museums, theatres, and entertainment centers The companies are focusing on expanding their subscriber base to gain a larger market share.





