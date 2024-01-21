Big and Small Video Providers Delivering Easy-to-access, High-quality, and Flawless User Experience, thus Favoring the Adoption of Video PaaS Solutions

Rockville, Jan. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a new study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Video PaaS Market is estimated at US$ 5,612.5 million in 2024 and is projected to expand at a remarkable 29.7% CAGR through 2034. The market is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 75,557.3 million by 2034.

The market is driven by the growing popularity of 3D video conferencing, the surging adoption of browser-based video conferencing with the help of WebRTC, and the increasing focus on mobile video conferencing. Further, the increasing adoption of private cloud by many organizations and service providers is also propelling the market growth.

Key Segments of Video PaaS Market Research Report

By Deployment By Distribution Channel By Region Public Cloud

Private Cloud Broadcasting Video Communication

Real-time Video Communication

Video Content Management

Others North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

The Middle East and Africa

Surging applications of video PaaS in education sector and healthcare sector, especially after the coronavirus outbreak, have contributed to the deep penetration of video PaaS market players. Market players are also collaborating with other businesses working in digital transformation and digital technologies to upgrade their product offerings.

“Key players are finding significant opportunities in developed and developing countries alike. Increasing applications of video PaaS is also a contributing factor that is propelling the adoption of video PaaS by end users.” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from the Video PaaS Market Study

In 2019, the video PaaS market gained a market value of US$ 3,825.2 million.

The East Asia video PaaS industry is projected to gain a market share of 30.7% in 2024. The region is expected to generate a market value of US$ 1,723.0 million in 2024. By 2034, the region is anticipated to accumulate a market revenue of US$ 25,462.8 million, registering a CAGR of 30.9%.

The North America video PaaS industry is anticipated to acquire a market share of 25.8% in 2024. Within this region, the United States is expected to accumulate revenue worth US$ 1,146.8 million in 2024. By 2034, the country is anticipated to gain a market value of US$ 14,461.7 million, expanding at a CAGR of 28.8%.

By deployment, the public cloud is expected to obtain a market share of 63.1% in 2024.

Based on application, the real-time video communication segment is projected to gain a market share of 31.4% in 2024.

Key Companies Profiled:

Vidyo

Sightcall

Sinch

GENBAND

Twilio, Inc.

TokBox

Agro.io

Xura

Others

Competitive Landscape

Market players are entering new markets with significant growth potential to increase their revenue generation. Additionally, players are introducing cutting-edge features, such as AI-powered video analytics, augmented reality, virtual backgrounds, and real-time translation, to elevate user experience and serve the needs of certain industries.

Industry participants are further presenting flexible pricing models, freemium options, and tiered plans to serve distinct user needs and budget sizes. Developers are further offering excellent technical support and customer service to retain and boost user satisfaction.

Enghouse Vidyo launched a next-gen Virtual Health Care Platform in August 2022. The company is expanding via innovations and advancements in partnership with ViTel Net, which is a pioneer in enterprise virtual care and healthcare innovation.

Zoom unveiled in August 2022 that it is launching a new video software development kit (SDK), which is going to facilitate developers to develop desktop experiences and video-based software with native user interface design by harnessing Zoom’s HD audio, video, and interactive features.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 75,557.3 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 29.7% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 32 Tables No. of Figures 160 Figures



“Growing Emphasis on Digital Transformation and Increasing Enthusiasm for Online Video Content Drive the Adoption of Video Platform as a Service (PaaS) in the United States.”

In 2024, the United States is expected to dominate the video PaaS market, capturing a substantial 79.2% market share with a projected value of US$ 1,146.8 million. The market is anticipated to experience significant growth, reaching a revenue of US$ 14,461.7 million by 2034, exhibiting a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.8%.

The surge in the adoption of video PaaS in the United States can be attributed to the increasing accessibility of high-speed internet, a growing population with tech-savvy tendencies, and a heightened focus on digitalization, particularly in areas such as video conferencing, e-learning, and OTT video streaming.

