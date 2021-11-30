Breaking News
Video Production Agency Launches Diversity & Inclusion Portfolio

Businesses benefit from a video strategy in which they can show how they have tackled issues regarding diversity, equity and inclusion

RYE, N.Y., Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MultiVision Digital, a recognized Top Video Production Services Company in New York City, is excited to announce the launch of their Diversity, Equity and Inclusion business video portfolio. Businesses, and the workers that comprise them, benefit from a diversity, equity and inclusion video strategy in which they can voice how they have tackled issues regarding diversity, equity and inclusion.

Robert Weiss, President of MultiVision Digital, the New York video production agency, notes, “Diversity, equity and inclusion business videos serve to emphasize an organization’s commitment to creating a welcoming and inclusive culture for their valued employees.”

The video production agency’s newest portfolio echos recent movements aimed at emphasizing the importance of the diverse individuals and equitable corporate environments that comprise a business. With a business video strategy aimed at diversity, equity and inclusion businesses can highlight the inclusive culture of their team. Professionally crafted business videos that display a unique company culture allow businesses to visualize what makes their team unique and enables them to work together to advocate for equity and inclusion. MultiVision Digital professional video production services emphasizes how a business effectuates workplace equality. By emphasizing this, businesses join the current movement for inclusion and equity that will define the trajectory of their success in the future.

For a business video strategy to be effective, companies must come up with a variety of videos with different perspectives that ultimately piece together their story. MultiVision Digital’s devotion to emphasizing the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion makes intangible concepts like culture, bias, and meritocracy tangible. The video production services company truly creates video content that allows businesses to share their commitment with their target audience through video.

MultiVision Digital’s team of professional video production services works with a variety of organizations to carefully craft a business video strategy that encompass company culture in a unique way. In doing this, diversity, equity and inclusion videos create a powerful impact on current employees, recruiting efforts, clients, and shareholders. Share your commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion on your website and various social media platforms to boost your company image.

By implementing the topic of diversity, equity and inclusion in your executive communication strategy, your organization will clearly define exactly how it values making a difference for your employees.

Weiss continues, “Multivision Digital is grateful to work alongside fellow organizations that stand for something greater than themselves. By sharing ideas together, we pave the way for a more progressive future toward fairness, equality, and inclusion.”

To learn more about MultiVision Digital’s diversity and inclusion portfolio, reach out to our video production services company to craft the perfect video strategy for you.

Contact:
Robert Weiss
MultiVision Digital
646-319-8609
http://nyccorporatevideoproduction.com

