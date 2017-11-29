Viega LLC Chooses Vendor Managed Inventory Platform

Breaking News
CINCINNATI, Nov. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TrueCommerce Datalliance announced today that its VMI platform will be used by Viega LLC to manage items from their extensive 17,000-plus product portfolio. Viega LLC’s parent company The Viega Group, based in Germany, began as a brass beer tap producer more than 115 years ago and has become a global provider of high-grade plumbing, eating and cooling systems.  

Viega currently operates four distribution centers in the U.S. and supplies a variety of products for commercial and residential construction as well as highly specialized piping systems for shipbuilding and the construction of industrial plants.

Vendor managed inventory is important to us and our wholesalers,” said Chad Molen, Director of Service/eBusiness for Viega LLC. “By moving to the TrueCommerce Datalliance VMI platform, we are going to get a top-of-the-line system from an organization that is dedicated to supply chain innovation.”

Director of Sales Tom Hoar, TrueCommerce Datalliance said, “Viega desired a partner that could maintain and, more importantly, grow their vendor managed inventory program. We can do both, and we are very excited to welcome Viega to our VMI community.”

About TrueCommerce:
TrueCommerce revolutionizes trading partner connectivity, visibility, and collaboration by linking suppliers, retail hubs and end consumers in one global commerce network.

With our flexible, integrated and fully managed service solutions, customers of any size can easily connect and collaborate with any trading partner while enjoying the peace of mind of a proven service platform that reliably handles hundreds of millions of transactions annually without the need for any customer interaction.

From the factory to the warehouse, from distributor to retail storefront, achieve new levels of business connectivity and performance with the world’s most complete commerce network.

TrueCommerce: Connect. Integrate. Accelerate.
For more information about TrueCommerce Datalliance, visit www.datalliance.com.

About Viega:
The Viega Group, with a tradition of innovation for more than 115 years, has more than 4,000 employees worldwide and is among the leading manufacturers of pipe fitting installation technology. In metal press systems for industrial, commercial and residential projects, the company is the global market leader. In the U.S., Viega LLC employs nearly 500 people and offers more than 3,000 products. These include Viega ProPress® for copper and stainless, Viega MegaPress® for black iron and stainless pipe and the Viega PureFlow System including PEX and fittings in high-performance polymer and Zero Lead bronze. Viega also specializes in the design, production and installation of ProRadiant™ heating and cooling systems, and offers In-Wall Flushing Technology including carriers and flush plates. For more information, visit www.viega.us.

Media Contact
Yegor Kuznetsov, TrueCommerce
703-209-0167
[email protected]

