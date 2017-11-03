Breaking News
Home / Top News / VIEL & Cie: Consolidated revenue at 30 September 2017: €574.6 million 3rd quarter: Increase of reported revenue by 2.6% in constant currencies

PARIS, 3 NOVEMBER 2017

 

Consolidated revenue at 30 September 2017: €574.6 million

3rd quarter: Increase of reported revenue by 2.6% in constant currencies

 

VIEL & Cie reported consolidated revenue from its operating subsidiaries of €574.6m in the first nine months of the year compared with €585.8m in the same period in 2016, up 0.3% in constant currencies, or a decline of 1,9% in current currencies.

Third quarter consolidated revenue was €176.1m, up of 2.6% in constant currencies and down 2.3% in current currencies compared with the third quarter of 2016.

Consolidated revenue by business segment was as follows:

€m 2017 2016
IDB business 548.9 560.2
Online trading 25.7 25.6
Consolidated revenue 574.6 585.8

In the first nine months of the year, interdealer broking activity fell 2.0% in current currencies (+0.4% in constant currencies)
Revenue from the online trading business was stable compared with the equivalent period in 2016.

The Group’s financial situation has not changed significantly since the publication of its 2017 interim financial report.

VIEL & Cie comprises three core businesses in the financial sector: Compagnie Financière Tradition, an interdealer broker with a presence in 28 countries, Bourse Direct, leader in the online trading sector in France, and a 40% equity accounted stake in SwissLife Banque, present in the private banking sector in France.

VIEL & Cie shares (codes: FR0000050049, VIL) are listed in Compartment B of Euronext. For more information on our Group, please visit our website at www.viel.com.

 

Contacts:

VIEL & Cie
Virginie de Vichet
Director of Communications
Tel. + 331 56 43 70 20 		Image 7
Priscille Reneaume
Tel. + 331 53 70 74 61

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e5c356bd-0782-4c22-a3c5-91b848dd7fae

