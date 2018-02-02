VIEL & Cie : Consolidated revenue of €756.6 million in 2017 – a rise of 1.24% in constant currencies

Consolidated revenue of €756.6 million in 2017 –
a rise of 1.24% in constant currencies
VIEL & Cie reported consolidated revenue from its operating subsidiaries of €756.6 million in 2017, compared with €770.9 million in 2016, a rise of 1.24% on the year in constant currencies. At current exchange rates, consolidated revenue declined 1.86%.
Fourth-quarter 2017 consolidated revenue from the Group’s subsidiaries was €182.0 million, up 4.1% in constant currencies compared with Q4 2016 (-1.7% at current exchange rates).
Consolidated revenue by business segment was as follows:
|€m
|2017
|2016
|IDB business
|722,0
|736,9
|Online trading
|34,6
|34,0
|Consolidated revenue
|756,6
|770,9
Interdealer broking activity rose by 1.22% in constant currencies (-2.03% at current exchange rates). Revenue from the online trading business was also up, rising 1.74% year on year.
In terms of geographic spread, the United Kingdom and North and South America are still the Group’s major areas of activity, contributing 31.3% and 30.3% of consolidated revenue respectively, against 31.6% and 31.3% in 2016. Asia accounted for 24.8% of combined consolidated revenue, compared with 25.1% at 31 December 2016, while Continental Europe accounted for 13.6% against 12.0% in 2016.
The Company will publish FY 2017 results on 21 March 2017.
VIEL & Cie comprises three core businesses in the financial sector: Compagnie Financière Tradition, an interdealer broker with a presence in 28 countries, Bourse Direct, leader in the online trading sector in France, and a 40% equity accounted stake in SwissLife Banque Privée, present in the private banking sector in France.
VIEL & Cie shares (codes: FR0000050049, VIL) are listed in Compartment B of Euronext. For more information on our Group, please visit our website at www.viel.com.
Contacts:
| VIEL & Cie
Virginie de Vichet
Director of Communications
Tel. + 331 56 43 70 20
| Image 7
Priscille Reneaume
Tel. + 331 53 70 74 61
