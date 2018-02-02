Breaking News
Home / Top News / VIEL & Cie : Consolidated revenue of €756.6 million in 2017 – a rise of 1.24% in constant currencies

VIEL & Cie : Consolidated revenue of €756.6 million in 2017 – a rise of 1.24% in constant currencies

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 15 mins ago


Consolidated revenue of €756.6 million in 2017 –
a rise of 1.24% in constant currencies

VIEL & Cie reported consolidated revenue from its operating subsidiaries of €756.6 million in 2017, compared with €770.9 million in 2016, a rise of 1.24% on the year in constant currencies. At current exchange rates, consolidated revenue declined 1.86%.

Fourth-quarter 2017 consolidated revenue from the Group’s subsidiaries was €182.0 million, up 4.1% in constant currencies compared with Q4 2016 (-1.7% at current exchange rates).

Consolidated revenue by business segment was as follows:

€m 2017 2016
IDB business 722,0 736,9
Online trading 34,6 34,0
Consolidated revenue 756,6 770,9

Interdealer broking activity rose by 1.22% in constant currencies (-2.03% at current exchange rates). Revenue from the online trading business was also up, rising 1.74% year on year.

In terms of geographic spread, the United Kingdom and North and South America are still the Group’s major areas of activity, contributing 31.3% and 30.3% of consolidated revenue respectively, against 31.6% and 31.3% in 2016. Asia accounted for 24.8% of combined consolidated revenue, compared with 25.1% at 31 December 2016, while Continental Europe accounted for 13.6% against 12.0% in 2016.

The Company will publish FY 2017 results on 21 March 2017.

VIEL & Cie comprises three core businesses in the financial sector: Compagnie Financière Tradition, an interdealer broker with a presence in 28 countries, Bourse Direct, leader in the online trading sector in France, and a 40% equity accounted stake in SwissLife Banque Privée, present in the private banking sector in France.

VIEL & Cie shares (codes: FR0000050049, VIL) are listed in Compartment B of Euronext. For more information on our Group, please visit our website at www.viel.com.

Contacts:

VIEL & Cie
Virginie de Vichet
Director of Communications
Tel. + 331 56 43 70 20 		Image 7
Priscille Reneaume
Tel. + 331 53 70 74 61

 

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/77b09c5d-d5ed-4e4b-b24c-e659e6d75ba4

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.