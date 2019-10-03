Breaking News
Home / Top News / Viela Bio Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Viela Bio Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 9 mins ago

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Viela Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering treatments for autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,900,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $19.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Viela Bio from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $150 million. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on October 3, 2019 under the symbol “VIE.” The offering is expected to close on October 7, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Viela Bio has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,185,000 shares of common stock at the initial price to the public less underwriting discounts.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, and Cowen and Company, LLC are acting as the joint book-running managers for this offering. Guggenheim Securities, LLC is acting as lead manager for this offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus related to the offering, when available, may be obtained from:

  • Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, email: [email protected], telephone: 1-866-471-2526, fax: 1-212-902-9316;
  • Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, Second Floor, New York, NY 10014; or
  • Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attention: Prospectus Department, email: [email protected], telephone: 1-833-297-2926.

Registration statements relating to these securities have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective on October 2, 2019. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Viela Bio
Viela Bio, headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering treatments for autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases.

Contacts

Investors:
Solebury Trout
Chad Rubin
646-378-2947
[email protected]

Media:
Solebury Trout
Amy Bonanno
914-450-0349
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.