Vietnam airlines resume flights to Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau after government lifts bans

Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet Air will resume flights to Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau from Sunday, the companies said, after the Hanoi government eased restrictions over virus concerns.
