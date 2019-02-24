While the leaders of North Korea and the United States debate banishing nuclear bombs from the Korean peninsula, the host of their summit this week, Vietnam, long almost synonymous with war, is relishing its role as a promoter of peace.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Vietnam relishes role as peace maker as it seeks to balance ties - February 24, 2019
- UK PM May’s Conservative Party chairman confident of Brexit deal before March 29 - February 24, 2019
- North Korea says U.S. will never escape security threats if no result in talks: KCNA - February 24, 2019