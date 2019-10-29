Vietnam is trying to speed up the identification of its citizens who are suspected to have been among the people found dead in the back of a truck near London last week, Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Cuong told Reuters on Tuesday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Iran’s thirsty energy industry runs up against water shortage - October 29, 2019
- Factbox: Downstream Iranian energy projects disrupted by water crisis - October 29, 2019
- Vietnam says trying to speed up identification of UK truck dead - October 29, 2019