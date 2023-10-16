MILPITAS, Calif., Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — View, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIEW) (“View” or the “Company”) today announced $50 million financing in the form of a senior secured credit facility from an investor consortium comprised of strategic real estate investors Cantor Fitzgerald, RXR, Anson and Affinius.

“Climate change is one of the pressing issues of our generation and the extreme weather events of this year are stark reminders of the threats we will continue to face as a society. For well over a decade, the View team has been steadfast in our commitment to improve the environmental footprint of buildings through the development and deployment of View Smart Windows,” said Dr. Rao Mulpuri, CEO of View. “In spite of the challenging environment we currently face in both real estate and capital markets, we continue to grow the business and make progress towards profitability. This financing from leaders of the real estate industry is a strong vote of confidence in the product and the Company.”

“Over the last year, I have worked closely with Rao and the View team and believe more than ever in View’s mission to make buildings more sustainable, experiential, healthier and smarter,” said Scott Rechler, Chairman and CEO of RXR. “The real estate industry needs View Smart Windows to build more sustainable buildings and to retrofit and reposition aging infrastructure. View has a proven track record of on-time delivery and outstanding execution on large projects across the country. I am pleased to join Cantor Fitzgerald in providing View this next round of financing.”

“View has an incredible product that plays an important role in improving the environmental impact within the real estate industry. Smart windows allow both commercial and residential buildings to now be more sustainable and comfortable,” said Howard Lutnick, Chairman & CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald L.P. and Executive Chairman of Newmark. “This financing helps strengthen View and drives the Company forward on its path to broader adoption within the real estate industry.”

About View

View is the leader in smart building technologies that transform buildings to improve human health and experience, reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions, and generate additional revenue for building owners. View Smart Windows use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to outdoor conditions, eliminating the need for blinds and increasing access to natural light. Every View installation includes a cloud-connected smart building platform that can easily be extended to reimagine the occupant experience. View’s products are installed in offices, apartments, airports, hotels, and educational facilities. For more information, please visit: www.view.com.

