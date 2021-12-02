View, Inc. to Present at the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference

MILPITAS, Calif., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — View, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIEW) (“View” or the “Company”), the leader in smart building technologies, today announced that Rao Mulpuri, View’s Chief Executive Officer, will present to the investor community and host meetings at the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference on Monday, December 6, 2021.

A live fireside chat with institutional investors will be webcast at 12:10 p.m. PT / 3:10 p.m. ET on the investor relations section of View’s website www.view.com. The replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

About View

View is the leader in smart building technologies that transform buildings to improve human health and experience, reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions, and generate additional revenue for building owners. View Smart Windows use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to the sun, increasing access to natural light and unobstructed views while eliminating the need for blinds and minimizing heat and glare. Every View installation includes a cloud-connected smart building platform that can easily be extended to reimagine the occupant experience. View is installed and designed into over 90 million square feet of buildings including offices, hospitals, airports, educational facilities, hotels, and multi-family residences. For more information, please visit: www.view.com.

