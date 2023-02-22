View Accredited by RESET Data View Smart Building Cloud has been certified as an Accredited Data Provider by RESET.

MILPITAS, Calif., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — View, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIEW), a leader in smart building technologies, announced View Smart Building Cloud has been certified as an Accredited Data Provider by RESET, recognizing the quality of data and integrations provided by View’s platform that enable View’s customers to achieve RESET air quality certifications.

View created the Smart Building Cloud to empower real estate technology teams to rapidly connect, manage, and optimize a portfolio of smart buildings with strong cybersecurity protection and maximum flexibility. The open, secure platform is comprised of modular hardware and software components that enable IT, OT and digital innovation teams to securely consolidate and normalize building data from across their entire portfolio into a cloud-based environment, and drive business outcomes such as reduced energy consumption and more efficient facilities management with pre-configured insights and automations.

“Air and environmental quality data is critical to View’s mission of improving the health and experience of building occupants. Our Smart Building Cloud platform enables us to achieve this mission,” said Nitesh Trikha, Chief Product Officer of View. “The RESET accreditation further confirms the benefits of our platform and provides our customers with the assurance that their environmental monitoring is of the highest standards in the industry.”

RESET’s Data Platform Accreditation means that View’s systems can collect and organize data with the structure, resolution, and frequency required to meet the RESET Air Building Standards. Only RESET accredited data platforms can be used for RESET Air Projects and they provide connectivity to RESET’s Cloud to simplify the certification process.

“Increased public attention on indoor air quality combined with a proliferation of sensors of varying levels of accuracy, makes it critical to ensure the integrity of reported data,” said Raefer Wallis, founder and CEO of GIGA and RESET. “We are thrilled to accredit View’s Smart Building Cloud to streamline the data submission process from sensor-to-cloud for organizations pursuing RESET and provide operators with full visibility into real-time environmental conditions.”

View’s Smart Building Cloud air quality and environment features are hardware-agnostic and integrate with many leading sensor providers such as Awair and WellStat. The platform’s air quality features include real-time insights on building comfort and health trends, automated air quality alerts, 3D heatmaps of air quality, and downloadable reports that meet the RESET and WELL standards.

About View

View delivers optimal human experiences in buildings. We started by revolutionizing something that hadn’t changed for centuries—the simple window—and in so doing, built the only complete, modular, cloud-native platform to deliver on the promise of smart buildings. View Smart Glass and the Smart Building Cloud transform buildings into responsive environments that continuously adjust to meet human needs for natural light, connection to nature, fresh air, and comfortable temperatures while improving energy efficiency and increasing profits for building owners and their tenants. Today, View’s products are deployed in offices, apartments, life science facilities, airports, hospitals, schools, hotels. Learn more at www.view.com and smartbuildingcloud.view.com.

About RESET

RESET® is a data standard and certification program accompanied by a set of assessment tools, created and managed by GIGA, to develop actionable long term strategies towards health and sustainability for the built environment. RESET focuses on creating a structure around data and analytics to generate opportunities for improvement and optimizations by combining the development of standards for continuous monitoring and cloud software, increasing the visibility and quality of health and sustainability data in the built environment. Learn more at www.reset.build.

