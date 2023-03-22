View Smart Windows at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Concourse A View announced its Smart Windows have been selected for Phase II of the Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) Concourse A expansion.

Project follows successful View installation in Phase I of Concourse A expansion,

enhancing experience for passengers at one of nation’s busiest airports

MILPITAS, Calif. and CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — View, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIEW) (“View”), the leader in smart building technologies, announced its Smart Windows have been selected for Phase II of the Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) Concourse A expansion.

This is the company’s second project at CLT, following Phase I’s installation of View Smart Windows in 2018, which saw the windows featured throughout the Concourse A Connector and Gates A21-29.

CLT, one of the nation’s busiest airports welcoming nearly 48 million passengers in 2022, is implementing a multi-phase capital improvement plan for Concourse A to reinvent the travel experience for visitors. Designed by C Design and Perkins & Will, Phase II is a 189,000-square-foot expansion that will add ten gates and three levels. All Phase II gates and levels will feature View Smart Windows, optimizing the amount of natural light and reducing heat, glare, and energy consumption throughout the concourse.

By increasing exposure to daylight and access to views, View Smart Windows will elevate the passenger experience. View’s impact on the passenger experience was concretely demonstrated in a study conducted by CLT and View following the Phase I expansion. Key findings included:

Passengers were 68 percent more likely to report being “very satisfied” with the overall experience in gates with View Smart Windows than in gates with traditional windows.

The concourse with View Smart Windows had more natural light and less glare, and passengers rated it up to 33 percent more modern, efficient, bright and comfortable than the one with traditional windows.

Seats at the gates with View Smart Windows are 15 degrees cooler than at gates with traditional windows, leading to a more comfortable passenger environment.

“CLT is expanding its terminal with a focus on enhancing the customer experience, and the expansion of Concourse A is an important element of that effort,” said Jack Christine, A.A.E., Chief Infrastructure Officer, CLT. “View Smart Windows helped us enhance passenger comfort while reducing our carbon footprint in Concourse A – Phase I, and we’re pleased to incorporate the technology once again as part of Phase II of the concourse expansion.”

“It’s gratifying to see the aviation sector continue to adopt View technology at such a rapid pace,” said Dr. Piers MacNaughton, VP of Institutional Business. “The survey results and positive reactions to the initial View Smart Windows installation at CLT’s Concourse A speak for themselves, and we look forward to collaborating with CLT once more on the next stage of the project.“

In addition to CLT, View Smart Windows have been installed at several airports nationwide, including Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport (ORD), Dallas Fort-Worth International Airport (DFW), San Francisco International Airport (SFO), New York LaGuardia Airport (LGA), Memphis International Airport (MEM), Phoenix Sky-Harbor International Airport (PHX), and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA).

About View

View is the leader in smart building platforms and smart windows that transform buildings to improve human health and experience, reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions, and generate additional revenue for building owners. View Smart Windows use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to the sun, eliminating the need for blinds and increasing access to natural light. Every View installation includes a cloud-connected smart building platform that can easily be extended to improve indoor cellular coverage, enhance building security and reimagine the occupant experience. View is installed and designed into 42 million square feet of buildings including offices, hospitals, airports, educational facilities, hotels and multi-family residences. For more information, please visit: www.view.com.

