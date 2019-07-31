View Systems Inc. Closes Acquisition of Colombia Medical Marijuana and Hemp Products Company, Sannabis.

Cali, Colombia, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — View Systems, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTC: VSYM), an SEC reporting company, announced today the closing for the acquisition of Sannabis S.A.S. (“Sannabis”), a Colombian medical marijuana and hemp company.

Today they filed a Form 8-K with the Securities & Exchange Commission and intends to file for a name and symbol change in the near future. View Systems will continue to develop its state of the art ViewScan products in Barranquilla, Colombia for the local and international markets.

Sannabis announces its sister foundation’s collaboration agreement with one of Colombia’s oldest established Universities. The Universidad del Cauca is a public higher education institution whose head office is in the city of Popayan, capital of the Department of Cauca. UniCauca was founded in November 1827 with the support of Colombia’s Liberator Simon Bolivar. The University will collaborate with Taller Libre, Sannabis’ sister foundation, to develop investigations of specific plants and seeds as well as certify plants and seeds to be used by Sannabis in its products. UniCauca will provide laboratory analysis and certification of seeds, plants, and products to be sold by Sannabis. For a timeline of Sannabis and Taller Libre’s work, visit https://www.sannabis.co/taller-libre

UniCauca will also work with Taller Libre to develop the ‘Dreams Workshop Project’ to bring hand made hemp products produced by inmates at correctional facilities to market. This project will prepare inmates for a sustainable future in the World’s new industry.

“Taller Libre has been nurturing the relationship with UniCauca for many years, this collaboration brings tremendous benefit to Sannabis since our products will carry their certification. It is important to note that Cauca is Colombia’s top marijuana growing region,” commented Juan Pablo Guzman Chief Operating Officer of View Systems, Inc. and Sannabis S.A.S.

About Sannabis S.A.S:

Sannabis S.A.S. ( www.sannabis.co ) was established in 2014 to develop medicinal cannabis products on an Indigenous reservation in Colombia’s Department of Cauca. Anecdotally these products have helped many people with a wide variety of illnesses. In 2018, Sannabis and their partners applied for all the necessary licenses to continue providing medicines obliging by Colombia’s new medical marijuana legislation. To view Sannabis’ catalog of products,visit https://drive.google.com/open?id=0BxSKP5j2FlseeUViM2ZVNXpHSnM

About View Systems Inc:

View Systems Inc. ( www.viewsystems.com ) is the developer of the ViewScan Weapons Detection System, a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) sanctioned product used by law enforcement and correctional facilities, government agencies, schools, courthouses, special events, sports venues, military, and commercial businesses. View Systems acquired Sannabis to diversify into the burgeoning Cannabis industry with new management committed to continue developing their ViewScan Weapons Detection System in Colombia for the local and international market. ViewScan is installed at the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) Washington, DC headquarters, IRS buildings, major school systems, as well as correctional facilities, ports, and police stations around the world. In this Market Survey Report commissioned by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), ViewScan demonstrated more features than their top competitors, https://www.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/publications/WTMD-MSR_0614-508.pdf

