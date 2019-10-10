Viewbix Provides Shareholder and Corporate Update

· Client Roster Includes a Growing List of Fortune 500 Companies In a Variety of Industries

Herzliya, Israel, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Viewbix Inc. (OTCQB: VBIX), a leading provider of state-of-the-art video analytics and engagement platforms used by prominent brands, agencies and networks around the world, today provided shareholders with a corporate update.

Dear Shareholders,

Welcome to Viewbix! Since completing our transaction with Algomizer Ltd. this August, we have changed our name to Viewbix Inc. and our stock now trades under the symbol VBIX on the OTCQB exchange.

As we launch into a new phase of operation and investors communication, I wanted to provide you with: an overview of Viewbix, the services we offer, an introduction to our management team and some insight into our objectives going forward.

Corporate Overview:

Over the last few years, online video has become a leading communication channel for commercial marketing and internal communications purposes. Viewbix’s mission is to use our state-of-the-art video analytics and engagement platform, comprised of our patent-protected suite of video analytics and interactive video services, to provide video content owners with quality insights into the effectiveness of their videos and leverage that data to drive increased ROI from their video assets.

Our proprietary platform enables business owners to add engaging branding and interactive elements – including call-to-action buttons, email captures and much more – to their digital videos, and thereby measure and report on performance with our powerful deep analytics solutions. As a result, our clients get real-time insight to help them understand which messages are resonating with their audiences, and ways to leverage that data to enrich and empower a more effective video experience.

Viewbix’s client roster includes a host of fortune 500 companies in a wide array of industries, further displaying the breadth and applicability of the platform.

Our customers are seeing tremendous increases in performance and benefits by leveraging the Viewbix platform:

A major telecom provider drove a 155% increase in click-through rate (CTR) by adding Viewbix interactive elements to their programmatic video ad campaigns.

A leading broadcaster leveraged Viewbix’s live solution during one of their reality programs to drive a greater than 200% increase in clicks for their retail advertiser.

One of the largest online auction sites utilized Viewbix’s actionable analytics suite to A/B test and optimize the creatives in their player, which resulted in a 103% lift in performance.

This is just a small sample of some of the successes enjoyed by our clients and is why we’re so passionate about expanding our customer base, particularly within the United States and around the world.

Additionally, we continue to seek ways to increase the flexibility of our platform to provide potential clients every opportunity to incorporate Viewbix in their digital marketing plans. Early initiatives include:

Viewbix is available as both a Software as a Service (SaaS) or a fully managed solution. This provides our customers with tremendous flexibility. The SaaS platform allows our clients to be able to add custom branding and interactivity to their existing players in a simple and easy to use way and be up and running in a matter of minutes. As a fully managed solution, we become an adjunct to our client’s video team, adding Viewbix’s world class video marketing expertise and insights.



Clients have a wide range of options to host their videos either directly on the Viewbix platform itself, or integrate with a broad range of hosting providers, including YouTube, Brightcove and Kaltura.



Viewbix provides dozens of integrations, out of the box, built directly into the platform, including Salesforce, Eloqua, Marketo, Hubspot, store locator, social feeds, couponing, and more.



Viewbix-enhanced videos can be distributed across our customer’s websites, Twitter pages, programmatic video ads, video email, etc.



Viewbix’s platform is now available for both on-demand and live-streaming video.



Our customers have the ability to create fully customizable Viewbix players that align with their complete brand requirements and allows for the flexibility to edit and optimize their players in real-time.



Our split screen technology gives viewers simultaneous access to videos while engaging with relevant calls to action.

Supporting all the above is Viewbix’s actionable analytics suite and A/B testing tools that provides insights into what messages are resonating with viewers and allows our customers to become better story tellers and drive enhanced performance from their videos.

Management

We have built a robust technology team based in Israel, a sales and marketing team based in the U.S., and have assembled a strong management team to oversee those efforts.

Jonathan Stefansky, Chief Executive Officer

As CEO of Viewbix, I am responsible for the overall strategic direction of the company, from improvements to our products and services, through the sales, marketing and execution of the company’s business development plans.

I co-created the Viewbix platform following a turn as Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing for IDT Global Services, a professional services firm and major call center, where I increased revenue by 400% in three years. Prior to that, I spent over four years at Akamai Technologies, initially as Vice President of Network Infrastructure and Architecture, responsible for deployment of their network in more than 70 countries, for over 1,000 internet service providers. I was later promoted to Vice President of Strategic Accounts, generating millions of dollars in new revenue from strategic global accounts. I spent the first eight years of my career at Goldman Sachs and Co., as an analyst and then Vice President of Global Internet Infrastructure.

Hillel Scheinfeld, Chief Operating Officer

Hillel is the Company’s co-founder and is largely responsible for the successful execution and implementation of our progress to date. Before co-founding Viewbix, Hillel was a Senior Vice President for the global telecom division of IDT, heading all business operations for the telecom division. In this position, he negotiated and closed contracts with worldwide telecom companies that resulted in a 6000% increase in daily minute usage, international expansion and a profitable merger that led to his promotion as Executive Vice President of Strategic Development at IDT’s Israel office, where he was a founding executive member of the team responsible for creating IDT Global Services. Like me, Hillel spent time at Goldman Sachs where he was a project consultant for their Asset Management group’s equity trading system conversion. He also worked at NatWest Bank in roles including trading assistant and risk management analyst for the bank’s $3 billion mortgage portfolio.

Amihay Hadad, Chief Financial Officer

Amihay joins Viewbix while serving as CFO of Algomizer. He brings extensive experience and knowledge in compliance with the regulatory procedures and reporting protocol of public companies, as well as establishing and implementing financial strategies, policies and processes. Amihay’s ability to manage financial relationships, from business partners to regulators and shareholders, will be critical to our success as a growing public company. Amihay has a strong financial background having previously served as CFO of one of Israel’s leading media companies, Ynet, and as Chief Controller of Internet Gold Golden Lines.

Noam Band, Chairman of the Board

Noam has more than 30 years’ experience building technology start-ups, bringing deep knowledge of all aspects involved in creating a successful technology, from fund-raising, to marketing, management selection, operations and innovation. He has considerable experience within the capital markets arena, having served as Chairman and CEO of Algomizer, a publicly traded company since 2013. Noam has an incredibly strong management background having served in numerous executive roles as CEO of Timest, CEO of Mobillion, General Manager for Dotomi (acquired by ValueClick), VP of Marketing and Board member at FedEx Israel and marketing manager at NUR Macroprinters (acquired by HP). Noam also serves as an advisor for a number of start-ups and is a frequent judge for competitions in the “startup nation” eco-system. I am confident that his insight will be invaluable as we look to expand Viewbix’s presence in the global market.

Finally, I invite you to visit our website , view the demos and learn more about the Viewbix suite of services. Of course, if you believe that you, or any of your colleagues, would benefit from our services, do not hesitate to contact me and we can discuss the possibility further.

Thank you for your continued support.

Sincerely,

Jonathan Stefansky

Viewbix is a video analytics and technology company that helps companies understand what messages are resonating with their video viewers and how to leverage that data to enrich and empower a more effective video experience. Viewbix offers self & fully managed solutions that companies can leverage across multiple distribution channels. The Viewbix creative studio and analytics suite transforms standard video assets into interactive ones that drive ROI in a matter of minutes while providing real time campaign optimization based on current and historical data. For more information, please visit www.viewbix.com .

