Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / VIEWING CHINA FROM AFAR: Learn about amazing Traditional Chinese Medicine – Acupuncture

VIEWING CHINA FROM AFAR: Learn about amazing Traditional Chinese Medicine – Acupuncture

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

This short film series focuses on acupuncture physicians

Featured Image for People’s Daily Online West USA Inc

Featured Image for People's Daily Online West USA Inc
Featured Image for People’s Daily Online West USA Inc

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — How did acupuncture – the silver needle of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) – penetrate American society, and do Americans themselves have a positive reception towards acupuncture treatment? “Viewing China from Afar,” a series of short films produced by People’s Daily Online, focuses on acupuncture physicians in China and the United States, bringing TCM treatments like acupuncture closer to foreign audiences. 

Samantha from the U.S. now resides in Shanghai. She hopes to lose weight and improve her health through the application of acupuncture, a component of TCM. 

In the U.S., Ron Zaidman, who graduated with an MBA from Stanford University, founded Five Branches University in San Francisco 38 years ago. Now, a large number of acupuncturists trained at the school serve patients across the U.S. 

In the U.S., physicians are increasingly supportive of applying acupuncture for pain relief, anxiety, and depression. Furthermore, Medicare in the U.S. covers acupuncture in multiple states, making the treatment more accessible to Americans. 

In the 1970s, when former U.S. President Richard Nixon visited China to jumpstart harmonious relations between the two countries, the front-page report on acupuncture anesthesia in The New York Times generated great interest in the U.S. There have been more than 40,000 licensed acupuncturists in the U.S. since the country first legalized acupuncture as a TCM treatment in 1975, among which 19,000 of these licensed acupuncturists have been based in California. Forty-seven states and the District of Columbia have meanwhile passed legislation to regulate the TCM treatment of acupuncture. 

Today, treatments using acupuncture, a traditional medical approach from ancient China, has been recognized by 183 countries and regions worldwide. In recent years, the practice has become more and more popular overseas. 

Other than acupuncture, moxibustion, another ancient form of medical treatment, has also become increasingly popular outside of China.

Amy Zhou
Phone: 919.564.8043
Email: usawest@people.cn

Related Images

Image 1

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Featured Image for People’s Daily Online West USA Inc

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.