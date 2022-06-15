Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / VIEWING CHINA FROM AFAR: Learn about amazing Traditional Chinese Medicine – Cupping Therapy

VIEWING CHINA FROM AFAR: Learn about amazing Traditional Chinese Medicine – Cupping Therapy

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

The short film series shows Traditional Chinese Medicine cupping therapy

Featured Image for People’s Daily Online West USA Inc

Featured Image for People's Daily Online West USA Inc
Featured Image for People’s Daily Online West USA Inc

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Remember the cupping marks on the swimming superstar Michael Phelps at the Rio Olympics? The shocking red marks opened people’s eyes to Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) and the healing effects of cupping therapy.  “Viewing China from Afar,” a series of short films produced by People’s Daily Online, will show how amazing TCM therapy is.

During the 2022 Winter Olympics, athletes from all over the world gathered in Beijing. The cupping therapy of the Traditional Chinese Medicine Health Center inside the Winter Olympic Village once again became a sensation among the athletes. 

When applying cupping therapy, special cups are heated to create a vacuum and applied on specific acupoints or treatment sites. This method of negative pressure suction then produces a therapeutic effect. 

Forms of cupping have been practiced for thousands of years in ancient Egypt, India, and China. The records show that cupping therapy was used to relieve pain and treat abscess blockages in China about 2000 years ago.

Cupping therapy has developed alongside TCM theory as a part of its strong foundation. TCM believes that the human body is associated with the dynamic balance of opposites in the form of Yin and Yang. Pain results from an imbalance in this unity within the body. Cupping therapy can effectively stimulate human meridians and acupoints, remove blockages in the body, detoxify the blood, and clear away heat. 

In San Jose, TCM acupuncturist Dr. Li Ying treated an eczema patient who had suffered from eczema for more than four years and found no success using Western medicine. Then, through the recommendation of her cousin, the patient went to try out acupuncture and TCM. 

Dr. Li Ying, a practitioner in California for 26 years, has witnessed the TCM medical practice transition from a source of suspicion to receiving recognition by local clients. Today, her clinic is well-known in California, and more and more clients are attracted to her practice through word of mouth about her medical skills. 

Regarding the difference between Western medicine and TCM, she believes that the latter emphasizes holistic treatment to “treat both the symptoms and the root causes.” TCM should guide those seeking treatment to better understand their diseases and ailments from various perspectives, including psychology and living habits, apart from relieving patients’ pain. This is the unique perspective of TCM. 

Due to the continued development of TCM, more and more Americans have come to recognize and accept the healthy treatment concept offered by TCM. At the same time, TCM practitioners continue to promote the treatment methods of TCM in every way possible, including through acupuncture, cupping, massages, Qigong, and Tai Chi, all in an attempt to prevent disease and improve fitness.

Amy Zhou
Phone: 919.564.8043
Email: usawest@people.cn

Related Images

Image 1

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Featured Image for People’s Daily Online West USA Inc

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.