Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / VIEWPARK GROUP launches an Off-Ramp Investment Program for Crypto Currency holders…

VIEWPARK GROUP launches an Off-Ramp Investment Program for Crypto Currency holders…

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 24 mins ago

Platform expedites investments into high end entertainment and real estate projects.

New York, NY, March 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (via Blockchain Wire) VIEWPARK’s New York based virtual global media company in partnership with Misc. Labs announced its new off-ramp investment program for holders of crypto currencies into a portfolio of entertainment projects.

As the adoption and validation of the crypto and blockchain market widens and crypto currency holder’s profits increase exponentially many crypto investors are looking for opportunities to off-ramp their sizable profits back into fiat investments but up to now very few are catering to the particular needs of the crypto investor. VIEWPARK GROUP has addressed this issue with its new off-ramp program which offers investors a platform for expediting investments into high end and unique entertainment and real estate projects coupled with a program for tax relief for off-ramping their crypto currency holdings.

VIEWPARK’s CEO, Krysanne Katsoolis, comments, “our unique model for off-ramping our crypto clients came out of our direct experience dealing with an insatiable appetite of the crypto community to be involved with our one off experiences and projects coupled with a hesitation to off-ramp their crypto fortunes. Helping this community navigate the off-ramp and bringing them as investors into our projects has become a great win-win for both us both.”

“What I’m finding”, comments VIEWPARK GROUP’s President of SOUNDPARK, Joseph Clarke, “is that there is a new category of investor who has made so much money in the crypto world that they want only the best and are only too eager to want to invest in our projects; after all, who doesn’t want a private concert with Coldplay or Lil Nas X for instance. We can now provide these types of high-end opportunities to this category of investors with our off-ramp program.”

Miscellaneous Labs has developed high level strategic partnerships with blockchain CEO’s and industry leaders as well as key academic institutions to stay up to date with the growing web3.0 market to capitalize on the limitless possibilities with this new technology. Comments Misc. Labs Founder, “The partnership with Krysanne and Joseph, who are at the top levels in their industries, has allowed us to expedite the immediate opportunities to off-ramp our investors into solid investment opportunities”.

VIEWPARK GROUP is able to receive investments in all currencies and recently established residency in the Prospera SEZ zone on the island of Roatan, Honduras, where it will be able to operate in a crypto friendly environment. The Group’s real estate arm, Mr Clarke LLC, is already currently partnering with Prospera and Apolo construction to develop residential and hotel properties in the special economic zone.

ABOUT VIEWPARK GROUP
VIEWPARK GROUP is a media and technology investment company for a Web3 world. Its founder and CEO, Krysanne Katsoolis has led media ventures for more than 20 years curating and distributing content across all verticals. Katsoolis’ experience includes building both private and public companies including spearheading a reverse merger onto NASDAQ.

Official Website: 
www.viewpark.co

CONTACT: Krysanne Katsoolis
XEO
Viewpark
Krysanne -at- VIEWPARK.CO

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.