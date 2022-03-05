VIEWPARK GROUP launches an Off-Ramp Investment Program for Crypto Currency holders…

Platform expedites investments into high end entertainment and real estate projects.

New York, NY, March 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (via Blockchain Wire) VIEWPARK’s New York based virtual global media company in partnership with Misc. Labs announced its new off-ramp investment program for holders of crypto currencies into a portfolio of entertainment projects.

As the adoption and validation of the crypto and blockchain market widens and crypto currency holder’s profits increase exponentially many crypto investors are looking for opportunities to off-ramp their sizable profits back into fiat investments but up to now very few are catering to the particular needs of the crypto investor. VIEWPARK GROUP has addressed this issue with its new off-ramp program which offers investors a platform for expediting investments into high end and unique entertainment and real estate projects coupled with a program for tax relief for off-ramping their crypto currency holdings.

VIEWPARK’s CEO, Krysanne Katsoolis, comments, “our unique model for off-ramping our crypto clients came out of our direct experience dealing with an insatiable appetite of the crypto community to be involved with our one off experiences and projects coupled with a hesitation to off-ramp their crypto fortunes. Helping this community navigate the off-ramp and bringing them as investors into our projects has become a great win-win for both us both.”

“What I’m finding”, comments VIEWPARK GROUP’s President of SOUNDPARK, Joseph Clarke, “is that there is a new category of investor who has made so much money in the crypto world that they want only the best and are only too eager to want to invest in our projects; after all, who doesn’t want a private concert with Coldplay or Lil Nas X for instance. We can now provide these types of high-end opportunities to this category of investors with our off-ramp program.”

Miscellaneous Labs has developed high level strategic partnerships with blockchain CEO’s and industry leaders as well as key academic institutions to stay up to date with the growing web3.0 market to capitalize on the limitless possibilities with this new technology. Comments Misc. Labs Founder, “The partnership with Krysanne and Joseph, who are at the top levels in their industries, has allowed us to expedite the immediate opportunities to off-ramp our investors into solid investment opportunities”.

VIEWPARK GROUP is able to receive investments in all currencies and recently established residency in the Prospera SEZ zone on the island of Roatan, Honduras, where it will be able to operate in a crypto friendly environment. The Group’s real estate arm, Mr Clarke LLC, is already currently partnering with Prospera and Apolo construction to develop residential and hotel properties in the special economic zone.

ABOUT VIEWPARK GROUP

VIEWPARK GROUP is a media and technology investment company for a Web3 world. Its founder and CEO, Krysanne Katsoolis has led media ventures for more than 20 years curating and distributing content across all verticals. Katsoolis’ experience includes building both private and public companies including spearheading a reverse merger onto NASDAQ.

www.viewpark.co

