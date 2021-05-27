Breaking News
Viewstream Recognized for Creative Excellence with Eleven 2021 Telly Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Viewstream, the Brand-to-Demand Agency, received numerous accolades at the 42nd Annual Telly Awards. The Telly Awards, a premier award honoring outstanding creative work in video, film productions and digital marketing, presented Viewstream with 11 Telly Awards this year.

Among tens of thousands of entries, Viewstream was recognized for its creative work supporting the products and brands of some of the largest companies in the world. Viewstream was presented with four Gold Telly Awards – the highest honor – for the agency’s work with Adobe Target, Scholastic Learning, Vistage Executive Summit and Global Touch. Viewstream added three Silver Awards and four Bronze Awards for 2021.

“Our primary focus has always been to exceed our clients’ expectations with exceptional creative work in the area of digital marketing content,” said John Assalian, CEO of Viewstream. “Viewstream focuses on digital video tailored to our clients’ needs and thus, the awards demonstrate the range of our creative work. The customer needs drive the creative.”

Viewstream’s Telly Awards

  • Adobe Target – AI & Personalization is the Gold Telly Winner in Promotional Video: Use of 2D Animation (Official Listing)
  • Toyota – Fleet Telematics is the Bronze Telly Winner in Promotional Video: Use of Animation (Official Listing)
  • Scholastic: PreK On My Way is the Gold Telly Winner in Promotional Video: Use of 2D Animation (Official Listing)
  • PayPal Hyperwallet is the Silver Telly Winner in Promotional Video: Financial Services/Banking (Official Listing)
  • Global Touch: Your Business Success is the Gold Telly Winner in Online Commercials: Motion Graphics / Design (Official Listing)
  • Vistage: Executive Summit is the Gold Telly Winner in Non-Broadcast: Motivational (Official Listing)
  • Adobe Connect: EMS Training Center is the Silver Telly Winner in Online Commercials: Remote Production (Official Listing)
  • Envase: Embrace what’s next is the Silver Telly Winner in Promotional Video: Art Direction (Official Listing)
  • Meet Zazu is the Bronze Telly Winner in Online Commercials: Use of Stock Footage (Official Listing)
  • Standard Imaging is the Bronze Telly Winner in Promotional Video: Corporate Image (Official Listing)
  • Adobe Connect 11 – What’s New? is the Bronze Telly Winner in Promotional Video: Use of Graphics (Official Listing)

For more information, see the press release where Viewstream is noted.

About The Telly Awards

The Telly Awards are like the “Oscars” to digital and online video content creators. A prestigious judging panel of over 500 accomplished industry professionals, each a past winner of a Silver Telly and a member of The Silver Telly Council, judged the competition, upholding the historical standard of excellence that Telly represents. The Silver Council evaluated entries to recognize distinction in creative work – entries do not compete against each other – rather entries are judged against a high standard of merit. Less than 10% of entries are chosen as winners of the Silver Telly, while approximately 25% of entries are chosen as winners of the Bronze Telly.

About Viewstream

Viewstream is a digital B2B marketing agency that conceives, develops and engineers marketing for brands that include UPS, Microsoft, Adobe and PayPal as well as a range of startups and mid-market businesses. If you would like to schedule an interview with the CEO of Viewstream, John Assalian, please contact Phillip Bergman ([email protected]).

