Presentation highlights potential for VG-3927 to treat neurodegenerative diseases associated with microglial dysfunction, like AD, due to its differentiated neuroprotective profile and ability to favorably tune microglia activation

WATERTOWN, Mass., March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIGL), a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to harnessing the power of microglia for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, today presented preclinical data on the profile of VG-3927 in an oral presentation at the AD/PD™ 2024 International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases being held March 5 – March 9 in Lisbon Portugal.

The presentation outlines preclinical data on the agonist pharmacology of VG-3927, its effect on AD-associated neuropathological endpoints, and its potential as a disease-modifying therapeutic for the treatment of AD.

“As the first and only small molecule TREM2 agonist to enter clinical development, we are thrilled to have an opportunity to further demonstrate the differentiated profile for VG-3927 and how it could represent a significant treatment advancement for those living with AD,” said David Gray, PhD, Chief Science Officer at Vigil. “Having recently commenced dosing in our Phase 1 healthy volunteer clinical trial evaluating VG-3927, we look forward to further investigating this mechanism of action and its potential as a disease-modifying therapeutic.”

Presentation Details:

Title: Characterization of the First Small Molecule TREM2 Agonist, VG-3927, for Clinical Development in Alzheimer’s Disease

Presenter: Christian Mirescu, PhD, Vice President, Head of Neuroimmunology, Vigil Neuroscience, Inc.

Presentation Session: 2780 – MICROGLIA. TREM1, TREM2, MICROGLIA, NEUROINFLAMMATION (ID 24)

Date and Time: March 6th 2:30pm (Local Time) / 9:30am (ET)

About Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for both rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Vigil is utilizing the tools of modern neuroscience drug development across multiple therapeutic modalities in its efforts to develop precision-based therapies to improve the lives of patients and their families. Iluzanebart, Vigil’s lead clinical candidate, is a fully human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) in people with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease. Vigil is also developing VG-3927, a novel small molecule TREM2 agonist, to treat common neurodegenerative diseases associated with microglial dysfunction, with an initial focus on Alzheimer’s disease (AD) in genetically defined subpopulations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures that contain “forward-looking statements” of Vigil Neuroscience (“Vigil” or the “Company”) that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws, including, without limitation, express or implied statements regarding: the Company’s business, strategy and focus, including the potential to further investigate VG-3927’s mechanism of action; and the potential for VG-3927 to offer therapeutic benefit to patients with AD. Forward-looking statements are based on Vigil’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to uncertainties inherent in the development of product candidates, including the conduct of research activities and the conduct of clinical trials; whether results from preclinical studies and clinical trials will be predictive of the results of later preclinical studies and clinical trials; the timing and content of additional regulatory information from the FDA; the Company’s ability to work with the FDA to successfully remove the partial clinical hold on VG-3927; as well as the risks and uncertainties identified in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including Vigil’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and in any subsequent filings Vigil makes with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Vigil undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law. Readers should not rely upon the information on this page as current or accurate after its publication date.

Internet Posting of Information

Vigil Neuroscience routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the ‘Investors’ section of its website at https://www.vigilneuro.com . The company encourages investors and potential investors to consult our website regularly for important information about Vigil Neuroscience.

Investor Contact:

Leah Gibson

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc.

[email protected]