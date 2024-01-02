Local residents join mother, brother and sister of Harry Pitman, 16, killed while out watching London fireworks displayThe mother, brother and sister of 16-year-old Harry Pitman, who was stabbed to death while out watching a new year’s fireworks display, have been joined by mourners for a vigil in his memory.A crowd gathered at Downhills Park in Haringey, north London, bearing flowers and balloons. They were joined by residents of Primrose Hill, where Harry died late on Sunday evening. Continue reading…
