Vigil Neuroscience to Present at 2022 Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIGL), a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to harnessing the power of microglia for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that members of the management team will participate in a fireside chat at the 2022 Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 4:50 p.m. ET.

To access a live webcast of this presentation, please visit “Events & Presentations” in the “Investors” section of the Vigil website at www.vigilneuro.com.   An archived replay will be available there for approximately 90 days following the presentation.

About Vigil Neuroscience
Vigil Neuroscience is a microglia-focused therapeutics company focused on developing treatments for both rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. We are utilizing the tools of modern neuroscience drug development across multiple therapeutic modalities in our efforts to develop precision-based therapies to improve the lives of patients and their families.

