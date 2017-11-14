Vigil Reports Record Sales Bookings in Second Quarter

Breaking News
VICTORIA, British Columbia, Nov. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vigil Health Solutions Inc. (TSX-VEN:VGL) (“Vigil”) announces the results of operations for the quarter ending September 30, 2017.

Business Highlights

  • Sales bookings were $1.93 million up 37% compared to $1.41 million in the three-month period ended September 30, 2016.
  • Revenue $1.61 million up 2% from $1.58 million in the three-month period ended September 30, 2016.
  • Earnings before income taxes $38 thousand compared to $152 thousand in the three-month period ended September 30, 2016.
  • EBITDA of $154 thousand compared to $160 thousand in the three months ended September 30, 2016.

“Over the three and six month period we had record sales bookings which we believe is validation of our strong product suite and a growing market. I’m also please to see continued strength in our revenue and Adjusted EBITDA,” stated Troy Griffiths, President and CEO of Vigil Health Solutions Inc.

Financial Results

Sales bookings for the quarter were $1.93 million up 37% compared to $1.41 million in the three months ended September 30, 2016. At September 30, 2017, Vigil had a backlog of approximately $3.23 million (including $1.37 million in deposits and progress billings, recorded as deferred revenue on the balance sheet) up from approximately $3.03 million (including $1.39 million in deposits and progress billings, recorded as deferred revenue on the balance sheet) at September 30, 2016.

Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2017 was $1.61 million compared to $1.58 million for the three months ended September 30, 2016. Project revenue made up 64% of total revenue compared to 60% in the prior year; the remaining revenue came from follow on sales to existing customers.  These sales include software maintenance billings and replacement products including wireless devices and communication equipment.

The gross margin percentage for the three months ended September 30, 2017 was 49% compared to 45% for the three months ended September 30, 2016.

Operating expenditures for the three months ended September 30, 2017 were $699 thousand compared to $572 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2016. The majority of the increase was stock option expense followed by increased staffing and contracting costs.

Earnings before income taxes for the three months ended September 30, 2017 were $38 thousand compared to a $152 thousand for the previous year. The decrease in earnings largely reflects the $45 thousand foreign exchange loss and the $53 thousand increase in stock option expense. Net earnings and comprehensive income was $10 thousand or $0.001 per share compared to $113 thousand or $0.007 per share per share.

Detailed financial statements along with Management Discussion and Analysis have been filed with SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Financial information will be mailed to entitled security holders on November 24, 2017, or, upon notice to the Company, entitled security holders may request a copy of financials in advance.

       
Summary Financial Information
    Three months ended   Six months ended  
    September 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,  
    2017   2016   2017   2016  
                   
Revenue $ 1,612,309   1,576,789   3,104,969   3,234,084  
Cost of sales   830,148   859,907   1,505,079   1,648,618  
  782,161   716,882   1,599,890   1,585,466  
           
Expenses   698,862   571,601   1,402,095   1,181,124  
           
Earnings before the following items   83,299   145,281   197,795   404,342  
           
Other income (expense)   (45,252 ) 6,996   (79,074 ) 13,182  
           
Earnings before income taxes   38,047   152,277   118,721   417,524  
           
Income taxes   (27,974 ) (39,592 ) (60,642 ) (108,556 )
           
Net earnings and comprehensive            
earnings for the period $ 10,073   112,685   58,079   308,968  
                   

Non-IFRS Measure

For the three months ended September 30, 2017, we are disclosing Adjusted EBITDA, a non-IFRS financial measure, as a supplementary indicator of operating performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before, interest, income taxes, amortization, stock based compensation and currency gains or losses including derivative foreign exchange differences. We are presenting the non-IFRS financial measure in our filings because we use it internally to make strategic decisions, forecast future results and to evaluate our performance and because we believe that our current and potential investors and analysts use the measure to assess current and future operating results and to make investment decisions.  It is a non-IFRS measure, may not be comparable to other companies and it is not intended as a substitute for IFRS measures.

             
Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation
      Three months ended   Six months ended  
      September 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,  
      2017   2016   2017   2016  
                     
      Income for the period $ 10,073   112,685   58,079   308,968  
             
  Add / (deduct)          
  Foreign exchange   44,528   (8,056 ) 82,873   (13,227 )
  Change in fair value of derivative   2,541   1,915   (494 ) 1,250  
  Interest   (1,817 ) (855 ) (3,507 ) (1,371 )
  Tax   27,974   39,592   60,642   108,556  
  Stock based compensation   61,145   8,372   60,642   16,846  
  Amortization   9,313   6,491   18,806   13,258  
      143,684   47,459   241,673   125,312  
             
  Adjusted EBITDA $ 153,757   160,144   299,752   434,280  
                     


About Vigil Health Solutions Inc.

Vigil offers a technology platform combining software and hardware to provide comprehensive solutions to the expanding seniors’ housing market. Vigil has established a growing presence in North America and an international reputation for being on the leading edge of systems design and integration. Vigil’s objective is to offer solutions for the full continuum of care. Vigil’s product range includes the innovative wireless Vitality Care System™ featuring discreet ‘mini pendants’, a nurse call system, mobile fall, incontinence monitoring, resident check in and the award-winning Vigil Memory Care System.

Certain statements contained in this news release that are not based on historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”).  These forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees of future performance but are only predictions that relate to future events, conditions or circumstances or our future results, performance, achievements or developments and are subject to substantial known and unknown risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results, performance, achievements or developments in our business or in our industry to differ materially from those expressed, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements include all financial guidance, disclosure regarding possible events, conditions, circumstances or results of operations that are based on assumptions about future economic conditions, courses of action and other future events. We caution you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. These forward-looking statements appear in a number of different places in this presentation and can be identified by words such as “may”, “estimates”, “projects”, “expects”, “intends”, “believes”, “plans”, “anticipates”, or their negatives or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the outlook for our future operations, plans and timing for the introduction or enhancement of our services and products, statements concerning strategies or developments, statements about future market conditions, supply conditions, end customer demand conditions, channel inventory and sell through, revenue, gross margin, operating expenses, profits, forecasts of future costs and expenditures, the outcome of legal proceedings, and other expectations, intentions and plans that are not historical fact.

The risk factors and uncertainties that may affect our actual results, performance, achievements or developments are many and include, amongst others, our ability to develop our sales force and generate revenue, the length of the sales cycle, management of the Company’s growth, ability to recruit and retain staff, fluctuations in demand for current and future products, our ability to develop, manufacture, supply and market existing and new products that meet the needs of customers, volatility in the exchange rate, ability to secure financing, ability to secure product liability insurance, the continuous commitment of our customers, increased competition, changes in regulation and reliance on third party suppliers. These risk factors and others are discussed in the Risks and Uncertainties section of our “Management Discussion and Analysis” segment of our fiscal 2017 Annual Report.  Many of these factors and uncertainties are beyond the control of the Company. Consequently, all forward-looking statements in this news release are qualified by this cautionary statement and there can be no assurance that actual results, performance, achievements or developments anticipated by the Company will be realized.

Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions and, except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should the assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions change.

   
For further information please contact:
Troy Griffiths, President and CEO
Tel: (250) 383-6900
Fax: (250) 383-6999
Email: [email protected]		 Vigil Health Solutions Inc.
2102-4464 Markham Street
Victoria, BC
V8Z 7X8
Website: www.vigil.com

 

