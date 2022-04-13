Vilcek Foundation Premieres Short Film, Alice Gosti’s ‘keys to my city’

The Vilcek Foundation partnered with Creative Promise Prize Honoree Alice Gosti to produce a short film of her innovative work

Alice Gosti, “keys to my city” Alice Gosti, “keys to my city”

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Vilcek Foundation is pleased to premiere a new short film, keys to my city, produced with dancer and choreographer Alice Gosti.

Born in Calabria, Italy, Gosti was named a Vilcek Prize for Creative Promise Honoree in Dance in 2012. The foundation’s production of the film celebrates the contributions of immigrant dance and movement artists to contemporary dance in the United States.

Gosti immigrated to the U.S. to pursue studies at the University of Washington, Seattle. Her artistic practice focuses on material culture and society’s relationships to material objects. Gosti incorporates everyday objects, food, and props into her performances; these elements engage audiences viscerally, and invite viewers to question and explore their own relationships to material culture.

In keys to my city, Gosti and collaborators Lorraine Lau and Alyza DelPan-Monley perform wearing a dress made of more than 1,500 keys. The keys were received as donations from locksmiths in Gosti’s adoptive home of Seattle, and include broken, discarded, unclaimed, and unfinished keys; the dress, constructed by Gosti, weighs more than 30 pounds (13.6 kilograms). The physical and psychic weight of the object inspires and influences the performers’ movements.

“I’m interested in looking at the way that history and politics enter the body and condition the way we move and the way we relate to each other,” says Gosti. “The key is a metaphor for not only places but also ideas: concepts and imagination, memories and dreams.”

Says Vilcek Foundation President Rick Kinsel, “With keys to my city, Gosti demonstrates her ability to break convention in meaningful and engaging ways. The piece merges aspects of sculpture, performance art, and choreography.” He says, “It is a testament to the value of the Vilcek Foundation Prizes to see how Gosti’s work has evolved since her receipt of the honor 10 years ago.”

keys to my city can be viewed on the Vilcek Foundation website, and on the Vilcek Foundation’s YouTube channel.

Learn more and watch the short film at the Vilcek Foundation: Alice Gosti’s keys to my city unlocks new perspective on dance.

The Vilcek Foundation

The Vilcek Foundation raises awareness of immigrant contributions in the United States and fosters appreciation of the arts and sciences. The foundation was established in 2000 by Jan and Marica Vilcek, immigrants from the former Czechoslovakia. The mission of the foundation was inspired by the couple’s respective careers in biomedical science and art history. Since 2000, the foundation has awarded over $6.4 million in prizes to foreign-born individuals and supported organizations with over $5.6 million in grants.

The Vilcek Foundation is a private operating foundation, a federally tax-exempt nonprofit organization under IRS Section 501(c)(3).

