Village Super Market, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

SPRINGFIELD, N.J., June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Board of Directors of Village Super Market, Inc. (NSD-VLGEA) declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.25 per Class A common share and $0.1625 per Class B common share. The dividends will be payable on July 25, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 2, 2019.
Village Super Market operates a chain of 30 supermarkets under the ShopRite name in New Jersey, Maryland, New York City and eastern Pennsylvania.
|Contact:
|John Van Orden, CFO
|(973) 467-2200
|[email protected]
