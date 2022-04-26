Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Vimeo Delivers Enterprise-Grade Video Solutions on Google Cloud Marketplace

Vimeo Delivers Enterprise-Grade Video Solutions on Google Cloud Marketplace

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Availability of Vimeo makes it easy for development teams using Google Cloud to incorporate Vimeo’s enterprise video capabilities across workstreams

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO), the world’s leading all-in-one video software solution, today announced the availability of its enterprise video offerings to developers directly on the Google Cloud Marketplace, making it easier and more accessible for businesses of all kinds to integrate video across their operations.

Built on industry-leading transcoding and delivery infrastructure, Vimeo provides enterprise-level video software for businesses to create, manage, deliver and monetize video, securely and with ease. Large companies such as Zendesk, Rite Aid, Paychex, and Nasdaq use Vimeo’s software today to unlock enhanced features and services, including:

  • Virtual event and webinar tools – Produce secure, high-quality virtual streaming experiences, from webinars and company all hands to large-scale virtual events.
  • Video asset management – Build a centralized, customizable video library for teams to organize, search, and share live and on-demand video.
  • Advanced security and controls – Gain enterprise-grade security controls including comprehensive training, dedicated account management, SSO, eCDN, and more.
  • Content monetization – Access diverse monetization models for a universal purchasing experience across the web and apps.
  • Marketing and analytics tools – Leverage a portfolio of marketing and analytics tools to engage audiences and monitor how viewers are tuning in.

“Video has become an increasingly vital tool for businesses of all kinds to operate successfully,” said Richard Bloom, SVP of Business Development, Vimeo. “Vimeo’s software is revolutionizing how we use video to work better, empowering anyone to easily create, manage, and distribute video at scale and bringing greater context and efficiency to workstreams. Today we’re thrilled to extend the power of enterprise-grade video to the customers of Google Cloud.”

“With thousands of new uploads each day, Vimeo continues to lead the way for seamless enterprise-grade video experiences,” said Anil Jain, Global Managing Director for Media & Entertainment Industry Solutions, Google Cloud. “By bringing Vimeo’s world-class video offerings onto Google Cloud Marketplace, we are excited to help the company serve their customers more efficiently, quickly, and at scale.”

About Vimeo
Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) is the world’s leading all-in-one video software solution. Our platform enables any professional, team, and organization to unlock the power of video to create, collaborate and communicate. We proudly serve our growing community of over 260 million users — from creatives to entrepreneurs to the world’s largest companies. Learn more at www.vimeo.com.

CONTACT: Vimeo Communications
Matt Anchin
PR@vimeo.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.